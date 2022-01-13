Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: England Test Captain Joe Root Likely To Enter Indian Premier League Auction

Joe Root had expressed his desire to play in the IPL earlier too even though he had decided against entering the auction. The mega-auction ahead of the upcoming season is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

IPL 2022: England Test Captain Joe Root Likely To Enter Indian Premier League Auction
Considered one of the modern greats of the game, Joe Root is yet to play in the IPL. | File Photo

Trending

IPL 2022: England Test Captain Joe Root Likely To Enter Indian Premier League Auction
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T16:54:37+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 4:54 pm

England's Test captain Joe Root has revealed that he is considering entering the upcoming IPL auction, four years after going unsold in the auction for the lucrative T20 league. (More Cricket News)

Considered one of the modern greats of the game, Root is yet to play in the IPL after going unsold in the 2018 auction.

The 31-year-old batter, however, said he would look to play in the tournament only if it does not distract him from his Test career.

"Time is ticking but I have a lot to weigh up," Root said, according to ESPNcricinfo.com.

"Will it have a negative impact on me playing Test cricket? If I don't think so then I will put myself in the auction. But I will never do anything that will detract from playing Test cricket for England. It's so important to make sure that is the priority for me and other players as well."

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Root had expressed his desire to play in the IPL earlier too even though he had decided against entering the auction.

The mega-auction ahead of the upcoming season is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said he was also contemplating making a comeback to the IPL after a lengthy hiatus despite a hectic schedule that includes touring the subcontinent and the T20 World Cup title defence at home later this year.

Starc, who last played in the IPL in 2015, said he hasn't made the decision yet but entering his name for the league's mega auction, the nominations for which close on Friday, is "certainly on the table."

Starc clinched a contract worth Rs 9.4 crore with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 but had to be released because of an injury.

Despite being one of the most valuable T20 bowlers, the left-arm pacer has featured in just two seasons of the IPL due to injury and workload management.

In the 27 matches that he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015, Starc snared 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.16 and an impressive strike rate of 17. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Joe Root Cricket England national cricket team Cricket - IPL IPL Player Auction Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows As Rishabh Pant Takes Charge — Lunch Report

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022, Preview: Time For Future Stars To Shine

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa Take On NorthEast United FC In A Battle Of Two Indian Coaches In Bambolim

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Spanish Super Cup 2021-22: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona For 100th Time To Reach Summit Clash

Spanish Super Cup 2021-22: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona For 100th Time To Reach Summit Clash

Uncertainty Over Novak Djokovic’s Participation Postpones Australian Open 2022 Draw

Uncertainty Over Novak Djokovic’s Participation Postpones Australian Open 2022 Draw

SA Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Gives India Slight Edge Over South Africa

SA Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Gives India Slight Edge Over South Africa

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement