IPL 2022: Already 1500-plus Fours Hit In Indian Premier League 15 - Stats Highlights

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top order batter Rahul Tripathi hit the 1500th four in the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The third four off slow left-arm orthodox bowler Mahipal Lomror during his 58-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday (May 8) was the 1500th in 108th innings of the 54th match in this tournament.

As many as 123 batters have hit 1535 fours so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topping the list with 55 fours in 11 innings of as many matches. Delhi Capitals' David Warner is second with 46 fours in nine innings of as many matches. Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dawan is third with 40 fours in 11 innings of as many matches.

As far as teams are concerned, Gujarat Titans have hit the most fours that the tournament has seen thus far. Eleven players from the Gujarat franchise have contributed 180 fours of the 1535 fours in IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings’ batters have hit the most fours than any other team with 15 players having hit fours.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 10 players hit 132 fours in 11 matches which is the fewest among the 10 teams. Mumbai Indians’ 13 batters also hit the same number of fours in 10 matches.

FOURS BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-15

(Team - M - Fours - Players - Most Fours)

Gujarat Titans - 11 - 180 - 11 - Hardik Pandya (36 fours);

Delhi Capitals - 11 - 175 - 13 - David Warner (46 fours);

Bangalore Challengers - 12 - 161 - 14 - Faf du Plessis (39 fours);

Rajasthan Royals - 11 - 157 - 11 - Jos Buttler (55 fours)

Punjab Kings - 11 - 156 - 15 - Shikhar Dawan (40 fours);

Lucknow Super Giants - 11 - 153 - 11 - Lokesh Rahul (38 fours);

Chennai Super Kings - 11 - 152 - 11 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (28 fours);

Kolkata Knight Riders - 11 - 137 - 14 - Shreyas Iyer (34 fours);

Mumbai Indians - 10 - 132 - 13 - Ishan Kishan (31 fours);

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 11 - 132 - 10 - Abhishek Sharma (37 fours)

Total - 55 - 1535 - 123 - Jos Buttler (55 fours)

