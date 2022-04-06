Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IOA President Narinder Batra Under CBI Scanner For ‘Misuse’ Of Hockey India Funds

The CBI has received a complaint against Narinder Batra for an alleged misuse Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds. Batra is also the FIH chief.

IOA President Narinder Batra Under CBI Scanner For ‘Misuse’ Of Hockey India Funds
Narinder Batra was re-elected as International Hockey Federation president in 2021. Twitter (FIH)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 8:36 pm

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds, officials said on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)

The central probe agency had received a complaint against Batra following which it started a preliminary enquiry, which is the first step to establish prima facie criminality, they said.

It was alleged in the complaint that Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds was used for personal benefits of Batra, the officials said.

Related stories

FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: India Thrash Malaysia To Warm Up For Quarter-finals

IND Vs ENG, FIH Pro Hockey League: Harmanpreet Singh's Hat-trick Helps India Beat England 4-3

FIH Pro League 2021-22: India Beat England 3-2 In Marathon Shoot-Out To Climb On To Top Of Table

A turf war between Batra and Hockey India surfaced recently after he sent a terse communication to the sports federation, questioning the performance of the men's hockey team in tournaments.

After Batra's missive, Olympian and member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team Aslam Sher Khan questioned Batra over his interest in matters of Hockey India.

Khan said being the FIH (International Hockey Federation) chief, Batra's interference in Hockey India's operations is a clear case of 'conflict of interest'.

“Definitely, it is conflict of interest by Batra. He is the FIH president and being in that post, he can in no way interfere in the affairs of a national federation,” said Khan, who has challenged in the Delhi High Court some irregular appointments in HI, including that of Batra as a ‘life member’.

Tags

Sports Narinder Batra Hockey India CBI Central Bureau Of Investigation FIH International Hockey Federation Aslam Sher Khan Indian Olympic Association IOA Hockey
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read