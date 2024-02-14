Sports

International League T20 2024, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Knock Out Cricket Match

Dubai Capitals will play the losing side of the first qualifier in the Qualifier 2 and will fight for the coveted seat in the final. Here's the live streaming, squads and other details of the Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 14, 2024

Dubai Capitals' Sikandar Raza (R) celebrating after taking a wicket in International League T20 2024. Photo: X/ @ILT20Official
Dubai Capitals have proceeded to the second Qualifier of the International League T20 2024 after thrashing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 85 runs in the Eliminator on Tuesday. Now, they will clash with the losing team of the first Qualifier for a seat in the final. (More Cricket News)

Gulf Giants will tackle MI Emirates in the first qualifier on Wednesday. After 33 matches, the final of the International League T20 2024 will be played on Saturday at Dubai's International Cricket Stadium.

Sam Billings-led Dubai Capitals displayed a brilliant performance in the Eliminator and riding with four forty-plus scores by its players, set an 189-run target for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Sunil Narine's Knight Riders started terribly and lost four wickets within the powerplay. Scott Kuggeleign took four wickets to restrict Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 103 all out and helped the Capitals enter the virtual semifinal.

Dubai Capitals will now move to Sharjah where they will play for the final seat on Thursday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With players like Tom Banton, Sikandar Raza and Scott Kuggeleijn in the squad, the Capitals are the favourites in the Qualifier 2.

Dubai Capitals Squad:

Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Tom Abell, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Abdul Ghaffar, Rahul Chopra, Roelof van der Merwe, Richard Ngarava, George Munsey, Zahir Khan, Ben Dunk, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren

Live Streaming Details for the International League T20 2024 Qualifier 2 match:

When the Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024 will be played?

The Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024 will be played on Thursday, 15 February 2024. The game will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where the Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024 will be played?

The Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Where can we livestream the Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024?

The Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024 will be broadcast on Zee TV HD, Zee TV, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan, it can be watched on A Sports and Geo Super TV channels whereas in the United Kingdom, the match can be watched on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.

