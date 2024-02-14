Where the Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024 will be played?

The Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Where can we livestream the Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024?

The Qualifier 2 of International League T20 2024 will be broadcast on Zee TV HD, Zee TV, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan, it can be watched on A Sports and Geo Super TV channels whereas in the United Kingdom, the match can be watched on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.