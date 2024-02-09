Sports

Indian Rugby Football Union Set To Launch Franchise-Based League In September

The league to be played in the 7s format of the sport is slated to be held in September this year and will feature six teams in its inaugural season

PTI
PTI

February 9, 2024

Indian National Rugby Team with support staff and coaches. Photo Courtesy: X/ @Narender_S_Mor

The Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is set to launch the franchise-based Rugby Premier League (RPL), acting on its stated objective of spreading the sport in the country. (More Sports News)

The league will feature some of the best 7s rugby talent internationally as well as from India.

The league to be played in the 7s format of the sport is slated to be held in September this year and will feature six teams in its inaugural season.

Speaking about the same, the president of Indian Rugby Football Union, Rahul Bose said, "This is a landmark moment for India and Indian Rugby. Rugby is one of the biggest sports globally and India has been making steady progress in the sport for the last few years.

"This strengthened our belief that now is the right time for us to leap starting a professional league in India.

"We are confident that the RPL will be a game changer for Indian Rugby by providing our players a platform to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world and showcase their talent. The RPL will be a world-class product."

It was also announced that IRFU has partnered with one of India's leading sports marketing companies Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd to organise and market the league.

