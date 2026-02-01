Budget 2026: Delhi Police Gets Rs 12,503.65 Cr Allocation

Police budget up 4.79%, focus on traffic systems and communication upgrade

Outlook News Desk
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, displays a red folder containing the Union Budget 2026-27 at the steps of the parliament house before tabling it, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.
Summary
  • The Union Budget 2026–27 has allocated Rs 12,503.65 crore to Delhi Police, a 4.79 per cent increase over the previous year.

  • Funds will be used for routine expenditure and schemes including a model traffic system and improved NCR-wide communication networks.

  • CM Rekha Gupta said the Budget aligns with PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision, stressing jobs, culture, sports and global education and health access.

The Union Budget for 2026–2027 allotted Delhi Police Rs 12,503.65 crore, a 4.79 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year.

The funds will be utilised for regular costs as well as several initiatives, such as the creation of an improved communication network and a model traffic system in the NCR area.

Delhi Police is in charge of traffic control as well as upholding law and order in Delhi's National Capital Territory. Upgrading communication infrastructure, incorporating the latest technology, installing traffic signals, and training personnel are also part of its mandate.

The Delhi Police was given a budget of Rs 11,931.66 crore for the current fiscal year 2025–2026; this amount has been increased to Rs 12,503.65 crore for the next fiscal year.

The Budget, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is a step toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

"It has something for every segment, especially employment generation for youth, cultural heritage conservation and development, sports, rebates for availing education and health services in foreign countries," the chief minister told reporters after watching the budget presentation at an event in North West Delhi's Tri Nagar area with residents.

