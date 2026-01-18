Delhi Police Take Preventive Action Over Alleged Attack on Christian Meeting

Delhi Police said they have taken “preventive action” following an alleged assault on a Christian prayer group in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat earlier this month.
A complaint alleges that on January 4, youths armed with sharp tools disrupted a prayer meeting at a house in Punjabi Basti and assaulted attendees.
Police said no FIR has been registered so far, even as the complaint claims the attackers threatened locals and caused panic.
However, the officer stated that no FIR complaint has yet been filed in the case.
"Based on the complaints received, the accused persons were called to the police station and questioned. Preventive action was taken to avoid any further escalation and to maintain law and order in the area," the officer said.
Police maintained that the situation is under control and that local staff are keeping a close watch on the area.
"Both parties were counselled. Necessary preventive measures under law were initiated to ensure peace in the locality," the officer added.