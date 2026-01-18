Delhi Police Take Preventive Action Over Alleged Attack on Christian Meeting

The Delhi Police has taken "preventive action" in connection with an alleged assault on a prayer group in the Anand Parbat area of central Delhi earlier this month, an officer said on Saturday.



However, the officer stated that no FIR complaint has yet been filed in the case.



A complaint states that on January 4, a small Christian prayer gathering was taking place at a home in Punjabi Basti when a group of youths showed up carrying sharp tools and abused and assaulted the attendees.