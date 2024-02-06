Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh has now come forward and expressed her opinion about the Mumbai Indians' captaincy row wherein the management and the owners have passed on the baton to Hardik Pandya for the upcoming season. (IND U-19 Vs RSA U-19 Blog | Cricket News)
Despite Rohit staying mum about the whole scenario, Ritika has not held back and took to social media to slam the justification of coach Mark Boucher.
Boucher, in a podcast show, said that picking Pandya was a 'cricketing' decision and people should not get emotional over the decision to replace Rohit. The South African said that appointing Pandya as the new skipper of MI was part of a transition phase for the T20 franchise.
Boucher further went on to say that Rohit's batting was not his fluent best for the past few years and the decision to remove him from the captaincy could help him to revitalise himself and improve his batting in the IPL.
Boucher was speaking on a podcast Smash Sports wherein Ritika wrote, "So many things wrong with this..."
Boucher said, "I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me it's a transition phase. A lot of people don't understand in India, people get quite emotional, but you know you take the emotions away from it.
“I think it's just more of a cricketing decision that was made, and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs," Boucher said earlier on Smash Sports podcast.
Speaking about Rohit, the Mumbai-born batter has not been at his very best with the bat in the last few IPL tournaments. He scored 332 runs in 16 matches in the 2023 season and just 268 in 14 matches in the 2022 season.
After taking over the captaincy reins from Ricky Ponting in 2013, Rohit has won five IPL titles with MI in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.