Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Indian Premier League 2023: Proteas All-Rounder Aiden Markram To Lead SunRisers Hyderabad

Aiden Markram recently led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title. File photo

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 1:21 pm

South Africa all-rounder Aiden Markram was on Thursday named as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming India Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 31. (More Cricket News)

"THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram," SRH announce on its twitter handle.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson had led SRH in the last season, where they finished a disappointing eighth in 10-team tournament with six wins and eight losses.

Kane Williamson was released by SRH ahead of this year's auction, where Gujarat Titans bought his services.

SRH will play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on April 2. 

Aiden Markram was front-runner for the job after leading SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title in Johannesburg recently.

The 29-year-old batting all-rounder was in tremendous form in the SA20 league, leading his team from the front and in the process won the player-of-the-tournament award for his his 366 runs and 11 wickets.

The IPL 2023 begins on March 31 with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

