Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Designated As 'State Icon' For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 By Punjab

Indian cricket team's rising star Shubman Gill is all set to don a new role with the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer's office designating the young cricketer as the 'State Icon' of his state Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (More Cricket News)
In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Monday that Gill will engage in various campaigns aimed at voter awareness to ensure a voting percentage of 70 per cent. The poll panel has set the target of "Is Vaar 70 Paar"
The CEO said Punjab-resident Gill, popular among sports enthusiasts, especially the youth, has been appointed as a "state icon" for the polls.
He said that awareness campaigns and appeals made by Shubman Gill in such areas would motivate the voters and help increase the turnout. The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.
On the cricketing front, the 24-year-old batter hs scored 252 runs at an average of 42 in the 3 matches against England so far. His 91 in the second innings of the third Test match at Rajkot was crucial for the hosts just as Ben Stokes-led England were looking to breakthrough.
India are leading the five-match series 2-1 after Rohit Sharma's men defeated the visitors by 434 runs in the Rajkot Test.
Gill and Team India now head to Ranchi for the fourth Test that begins from February 23.
(With PTI inputs)