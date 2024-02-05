India batter Shubman Gill on Monday admitted that the pressure of failing to score big in the last few innings made him nervous when he came out to bat in the second innings of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. (More Cricket News)

Gill, following disappointing performances in the opening Test in Hyderabad and the first innings of the second Test here, finally got the monkey off his back by hitting a century (104) to help India win by 106 runs.