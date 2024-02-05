His team had just suffered a 106-run defeat, but England captain Ben Stokes did not shy away from saying that they believed they could chase down an improbable 399-run target in the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam. Throwing his weight behind the Bazball philosophy, Stokes said his side had reached where it was by taking on such challenges head-on. (More Cricket News)

"We had full belief in ourselves that we could chase that down. The way we have gone about taking on challenges like that is what we are about. In moments like that, when you have scoreboard pressure, that is when we get the best out of ourselves as individuals."