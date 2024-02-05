Sports

Rohit Lauds Young Side For Rising To English Challenge In 2nd Test

India skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged the role Jasprit Bumrah played in setting up the 106-run victory against England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. He added that Yashasvi Jaiswal played an exceptional knock and hoped the youngster "stays humble"

February 5, 2024

Captain Rohit Sharma lifts Kuldeep Yadav after he took Zak Crawley's wicket on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Expressing how proud he is of the young side that took down England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, India captain Rohit Sharma lauded the team's overall performance over the course of the four days that led to the 106-run win. (More Cricket News)

Rohit said a victory like this is a confidence-booster as the remaining three games could be expected to offer sterner challenges. "This win gives us a lot of confidence. Very proud of such a young squad, to come up against a team like that. Very positive," the skipper gushed at the post-match presentation.

The opener acknowledged the role Jasprit Bumrah played in setting up the triumph, saying Bumrah is "a champion player for us", and that he has done the job for a while. But Rohit was quick to add that it was a collective effort.

"When you win a game like that you have to look at the overall performance. We know that winning a Test match in these conditions is not going to be easy, the bowlers stepped up" he said.

Rohit added that Yashasvi Jaiswal played an outstanding knock and that he has a long way to go. "Jaiswal looks like a very good player, understands his game. Got a long way to go, of course. It was an exceptional knock. He has a lot to offer the team, I hope he stays humble."

Rohit said while the wicket was good for batting but many batters could not convert their starts into big ones. "The wicket was good to bat on, a lot of the batters got starts and didn't convert. They are young, new to this format, it will take some time."

He added that winning the rest of the games was going to be no cakewalk, considering England's pedigree and performances so far. "It's a good challenge, England have been playing good cricket. Not going to be an easy series. Three more games to go, need to make sure we do most things right."

