Expressing how proud he is of the young side that took down England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, India captain Rohit Sharma lauded the team's overall performance over the course of the four days that led to the 106-run win. (More Cricket News)

Rohit said a victory like this is a confidence-booster as the remaining three games could be expected to offer sterner challenges. "This win gives us a lot of confidence. Very proud of such a young squad, to come up against a team like that. Very positive," the skipper gushed at the post-match presentation.