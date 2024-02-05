Sports

Bumrah-Powered India Beat England By 106 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Jasprit Bumrah scalped nine wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up a majestic double ton and Shubman Gill scored a princely century to take India to a 106-run victory in the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam

Bhuvan Gupta
Bhuvan Gupta

February 5, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's wicketkeeper Ben Foakes after taking his catch on the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Stung in the first game, India needed a riposte for the second. A Bazball-minded England were not going to back down despite the spin-friendly nature of pitches on offer. Amid the onslaught, India's trusted pace spearhead rose to the occasion, yet again. Jasprit Bumrah, supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, architected India's 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam that levelled the five-match series 1-1 and set things up beautifully for round three in Rajkot.

Jaiswal scored a majestic double century in the first innings to help India put 396 runs on the board. Bumrah then bagged a sensational six-wicket haul in the second innings that enabled a sizeale143-run lead for the hosts. In their second essay, Shubman Gill scored a princely century to drive home the advantage.

Later, chasing an improbable target of 399, England continued with their unfettered approach to batting and kept going hammer and tongs in the fourth innings. But Bumrah again stood tall, and was wonderfully complemented by Ravichandran Ashwin.

The senior statesmen took three wickets apiece to derail the visitors' unlikely pursuit and bowl them out for 292 in the second session on Day 4.

Advertisement

Jaiswal kickstarted the Indian dominance in the game with his free-flowing, elegant knock that made him the third youngest Indian to score a double century. But it was Bumrah who truly set the wheels in motion with an inspired display of seam and reverse-swing bowling.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old from Gujarat made the most of whatever the conditions offered, getting the ball to obey his commands akin to an orchestra maestro. He bamboozled the English batting with late movement at pace, and Ollie Pope's dismissal in particular showed how Bumrah is as good as it gets, when it comes to delivering toe-crushing, incurling yorkers.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement