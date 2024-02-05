Stung in the first game, India needed a riposte for the second. A Bazball-minded England were not going to back down despite the spin-friendly nature of pitches on offer. Amid the onslaught, India's trusted pace spearhead rose to the occasion, yet again. Jasprit Bumrah, supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, architected India's 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam that levelled the five-match series 1-1 and set things up beautifully for round three in Rajkot.

Jaiswal scored a majestic double century in the first innings to help India put 396 runs on the board. Bumrah then bagged a sensational six-wicket haul in the second innings that enabled a sizeale143-run lead for the hosts. In their second essay, Shubman Gill scored a princely century to drive home the advantage.