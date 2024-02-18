Sports

Rajkot Test: India's Biggest Wins And England's Heaviest Defeats By Runs - In Numbers

The landslide victory margin of 434 runs in Rajkot was India's biggest ever in their Test cricket history. As for England, the crushing loss was their worst (in terms of runs) in 90 years

Outlook Sports Desk

February 18, 2024

India's players celebrate after winning the third cricket Test match against England in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
From 33/3 in nine overs on Day 1 morning, India cantered to a 434-run win with a full day's play to spare in Rajkot. England, chasing an improbable target of 557 runs, were shot out for 122 all out in just 39.4 overs on Day 4, making the defeat one of the worst in their history. (As It Happened | More Cricket News)

For India, this will go down as one of the greatest wins. With the five-match series tied at 1-1, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision which was welcomed by his opposite number. Ben Stokes & Co. had a joyous morning with Mark Wood removing both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in his back-to-back overs. India lost Rajat Patidar to Tom Hartley in the ninth over with the score reading 33/3.

But Rohit Sharma stitched a 203-run stand with promoted Ravindra Jadeja to launch an incredible India fightback. In the following passages of the play, India found heroes in different roles and positions -- debutant Sarfaraz Khan hitting fifties in his first two knocks, Mohammed Siraj claiming a four-wicket haul and of course, Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century which featured a world record-equalling 12 sixes.

In between, Ravichandran Ashwin rushed to Chennai due to a family emergency and Shubman Gill missed out on a ton. Meanwhile, Jadeja joined Ashwin as the only Indian player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same match more than once.

For England, Ben Duckett scored a majestic century -- 153 runs off 151 balls -- in the first innings. But the visitors still conceded a 126-run lead to India, then it became 556 as India declared their second essay at 430/4. As it turned out, the margin of defeat was four runs more than that total, and just 11 runs shy of what India had posted in their first outing (445 all out) - enough to start a 'follow on' dialogue.

ALSO READ: Jaiswal's Record-Breaking Show

With that, here's a look at India's biggest Test wins and England's biggest defeats (by runs)

India's biggest Test wins by runs

By 434 over England in Rajkot in 2024

By 372 over New Zealand in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) in 2021

By 337 over South Africa in Delhi in 2015

By 321 over New Zealand in Indore in 2016

By 320 over Australia in Mohali in 2008

England's biggest Test defeats by runs

By 562 against Australia in London (The Oval) in 1934

By 434 against India in Rajkot in 2024

By 425 against the West Indies in Manchester in 1976

By 409 against Australia in London (Lord's) in 1948

By 405 against Australia in London (Lord's) in 2015

