From 33/3 in nine overs on Day 1 morning, India cantered to a 434-run win with a full day's play to spare in Rajkot. England, chasing an improbable target of 557 runs, were shot out for 122 all out in just 39.4 overs on Day 4, making the defeat one of the worst in their history. (As It Happened | More Cricket News)

For India, this will go down as one of the greatest wins. With the five-match series tied at 1-1, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision which was welcomed by his opposite number. Ben Stokes & Co. had a joyous morning with Mark Wood removing both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in his back-to-back overs. India lost Rajat Patidar to Tom Hartley in the ninth over with the score reading 33/3.