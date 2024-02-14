Sports

India Vs Hong Kong, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Leads Revival

HS Prannoy lost Angus Ng Ka Long in the first rubber, but the Indian men's team won the next three to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in their Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 group tie. They face China next

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 14, 2024

SatwiksairajRankireddy-Satwik Chirag duo defeated Lui-Yeung to level the tie in BATC 2024. Photo: X/ @BAI_Media
info-icon

India recovered from a sluggish start to beat Hong Kong in their Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024, men's opening tie in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Wednesday. (Badminton News)

BWF World Championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy suffered a straight sets (18-21, 14-21) defeat to Angus Ng Ka Long in the first rubber, but India won the next three to take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Advertisement

Following Prannoy's rather tame defeat, the Asian Games men's doubles gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty thrashed Hong Kong pair of Lui Chun Wai and Yeung Shing C. 21-16, 21-11. Lakshya Sen then beat Yin Chak Chan 21-14, 21-9 to give India a 2-1 lead.

Advertisement

Doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila teamed up to beat Hin Long Chow and Kuei Chun Hung (21-12, 21-7) in the fourth rubber for a 3-1 lead. At the time of writing, Kidambi Srikanth was up against Jason Gunawan.

Advertisement

India, the bronze medal winners in the 2016 and 2018 editions, will face hosts China in their final Group A tie on Thursday. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Teenager Anmol Kharb reacts after winning the third set against China in BARC 2024. - X/ @ankhitweets
India Vs China, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024: PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb Star In Stunning 3-2 Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's team stunned top seeds China 3-2 in their Group W match. Their quarter-final tie is scheduled for Friday.

The biennial event also serves as the Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup, to be held in Chengdu, China in April-May.

India squads

Men: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, M R Arjun, Suraj Goala, Pruthvi Roy.

Women: PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies within the next 10 days."
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement