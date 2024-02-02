India Vs England, 2nd Test: 'Taking It Session By Session' - Yashasvi Jaiswal On Career-Best Score

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a career-best unbeaten 179 on the opening day of the second Test against England on Friday and the left-hander said his focus was on batting sessions, while dispatching bad balls. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The 22-year-old's magnificent knock, his second century in six Tests, took India to 336 for 6 from 93 overs when the stumps were drawn.
"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end," Jaiswal said after the day's play.
He made 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year.
Unlike the series opener in Hyderabad where Jaiswal made 80, here he ensured that he converted his strong start into a big hundred.
"I would love to double this up, and play till the end for the team. I want to recover well for tomorrow," he said.
Asked about the nature of the pitch, Jaiswal said, "Initially, the wicket was damp and there was spin and bounce, with a bit of seam.
"The pitch played a bit differently as in the morning it was a bit damp and then it settled. With the older ball, there was some bounce."
Jaiswal had R Ashwin (5) by his side at stumps.