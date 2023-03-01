India Vs Australia, 3rd Test Tea: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne Take The Visitors To 71/1

Australia reached 71 for one in their first innings in reply to India's 109 at tea on the opening day of the third Test on Wednesday. (More Cricket News) (Match Scorecard)

Usman Khawaja (33 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (16 not out) batted cautiously after the early dismissal of Travis Head (9).

Australia trail India by 38 runs.

After India opted to bat, Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

Australia 1st Innings: 71 for 1 in 22 overs (Usman Khawaja 33 batting, Marnus Labuschagne 16 batting; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28).