Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's 7-42 Dismantles Australia's Batting On Day 3, India Need 115 Runs To Win

Home Sports

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's 7-42 Dismantles Australia's Batting On Day 3, India Need 115 Runs To Win

A morning that started with Ashwin's demolition of Australia's top order ended with Jadeja adding six to more to his tally to restrict the visitors to 113.

Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Peter Handscomb with his teammates on Day 3.
Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Peter Handscomb with his teammates on Day 3. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:11 am

India need 115 to win the second Test against Australia after they bowled the visitors out for 113 in their second innings on day three in New Delhi on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track.    

Related stories

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Can Bat In Top-Six In Any Test Team, Says Nathan Lyon

India Vs Australia, 2nd Test: Conversations With Ricky Ponting, Change In Mindset Behind Axar Patel's Rapid Rise As A Batter

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262.

Tags

Sports Cricket IND Vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Marnus Labuschagne Travis Head Rohit Sharma Pat Cummins ICC World Test Championship
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read