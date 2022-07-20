Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

India Cricket Team To Tour Zimbabwe For First Time In Six Years For Three-Match ODI Series

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced that India will tour the African country for the ODIs to be played on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare.

KL Rahul is expected to lead India against Zimbabwe in ODI series next month.
KL Rahul is expected to lead India against Zimbabwe in ODI series next month. Twitter (@klrahul)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 11:42 am

The Indian cricket team will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years for a three-match ODI series, next month. The three ODIs will be played on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare, the Zimbabwe Cricket announced. KL Rahul is expected to lead the Indian side. (More Cricket News)

The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year. Zimbabwe are currently placed 12th in the 13-team pool, with just three wins in 15 matches.

The last time the 'Men in Blue' were in Zimbabwe was when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016. India recently finished their tour of England with series victories in T20Is and ODIs.

A young Indian team, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will next play a three-match ODI series against West Indies followed by five T20Is that finish on August 7. Before the series against India, Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh for three T20s from July 30.

Related stories

Shikhar Dhawan Replaces Rohit Sharma As India Captain For West Indies ODIs; Virat Kohli Rested

KL Rahul To Miss England Test; Hardik Pandya Likely To Lead India In Two T20s Against Ireland

IND Vs SA: KL Rahul Ruled Out, Rishabh Pant To Captain Indian Team

They will tour Australia ahead of the marquee-event for three ODIs from August 28.  

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Kl Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read