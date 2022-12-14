Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India Clubbed With Hosts South Africa In U-19 Women's World Cup

Home Sports

India Clubbed With Hosts South Africa In U-19 Women's World Cup

India have been clubbed with hosts South Africa, Scotland and UAE in group D of the inaugural under-19 Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held from January 14-29.

Shafali Verma will be leading IND at the Women's U-19 WC.
Shafali Verma will be leading IND at the Women's U-19 WC. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 6:15 pm

India have been clubbed with hosts South Africa, Scotland and UAE in group D of the inaugural under-19 Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held from January 14-29. (More Cricket News)

Eleven full member nations gained automatic entry, while Scotland, UAE, USA joined World Cup debutants Indonesia and Rwanda in the tournament that will witness 41 matches played across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom.

Heavyweights Australia find themselves in group A along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA. Group B features England, Pakistan, Rwanda and Zimbabwe. New Zealand, Ireland, Indonesia and the West Indies complete the group C.

The toppers from each group will make the semi-finals.

Both semis and final will be held at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and entry to all the matches of the tournament will be "free of charge", the ICC said in a statement. The tournament will be followed by the T20 World Cup in Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha beginning on February 10.

"To host one ICC event in a year is cause for great celebration, but to claim two in such quick succession is beyond our wildest dreams," tournament director Sivuyile Mqingwana said during the launch event here on Wednesday.

Tags

Sports Shafali Verma Richa Ghosh India Women's Cricket Team Cricket Cricket News South Africa Women's National Cricket Team U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup Cricket - BCCI
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read