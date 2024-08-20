Sports

Paris Paralympics: PCI Names Satya Prakash Sangwan As Chef De Mission For Indian Contingent

The chef de mission will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para athletes competing across 12 disciplines at the 2024 Games. Satya Prakash Sangwan, who is also the vice-president of PCI, has been associated with the Paralympic movement for over a decade

Satya-Prakash-sangwan-Paris-paralympics-chef-de-mission-pci-photo
Indian Paralympic contingent's chef de mission, Satya Prakash Sangwan. Photo: PCI
info_icon

The Paralympic Committee of India on Tuesday (August 20) announced the appointment of Satya Prakash Sangwan as the chef de mission for the Indian contingent set to compete in the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Sangwan, who is also the vice-president of PCI, has been associated with the Paralympic movement for over a decade. (More Sports News)

As chef de mission (CDM), Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines. His role will hinge on ensuring that the Indian contingent has the support and guidance needed to perform at its best.

Anita and Narayana Kongannapalle in para rowing action. - X/Rowing Federation of India
Paralympic Games 2024: The Fight That Brought Anita And Narayana To Pune, Now Flies Them To Paris

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

The position of CDM is a multi-faceted role that needs leadership, mentorship and strategic planning. Sangwan will be responsible for overseeing the seamless operation of the national delegation, as also for fostering a positive and supportive environment, and inspiring the athletes to give it their all.

Sangwan expressed his gratitude for the appointment, saying, "It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to succeed and make India proud at the Paralympics."

Commenting on the appointment, PCI president Devendra Jhajharia said, "Satya Prakash Sangwan has been an integral part of the Paralympic Committee of India for over a decade. His dedication and leadership have always been an inspiration to our athletes. We are confident that under his guidance as chef de mission, our team will achieve great success at the Paris Paralympics 2024."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka Women Take Control In First Innings, Ireland Five wickets Down
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'Please Trust Us, Resume Work', Says Supreme Court To Protesting Doctors
  2. 'Will Fulfil Your Dreams For India': Rahul On Father Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
  3. PM Modi's Visit To Ukraine Will Be A 'Very Fine Gesture', Says Shashi Tharoor
  4. Telangana Rains: Some Areas Waterlogged, Several Schools In Hyderabad Shut Till Aug 21 Amid IMD Alert
  5. Kota: Coaching Student Living With Mother Found Dead Inside Hostel Bathroom, Parents Refuse Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  3. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
  4. 5 Injured In Waldameer Park Flying Swings Incident, Mechanical Malfunction Under Investigation | What We Know So Far
  5. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
World News
  1. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  2. Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn
  3. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  4. Scientists Predict '25 Hour Day' In Future
  5. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'Please Trust Us, Resume Work', Says Supreme Court To Protesting Doctors
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur