The Paralympic Committee of India on Tuesday (August 20) announced the appointment of Satya Prakash Sangwan as the chef de mission for the Indian contingent set to compete in the Paris Paralympic Games 2024. Sangwan, who is also the vice-president of PCI, has been associated with the Paralympic movement for over a decade. (More Sports News)
As chef de mission (CDM), Sangwan will lead India's largest-ever contingent of 84 para athletes competing across 12 sports disciplines. His role will hinge on ensuring that the Indian contingent has the support and guidance needed to perform at its best.
The position of CDM is a multi-faceted role that needs leadership, mentorship and strategic planning. Sangwan will be responsible for overseeing the seamless operation of the national delegation, as also for fostering a positive and supportive environment, and inspiring the athletes to give it their all.
Sangwan expressed his gratitude for the appointment, saying, "It is a great honour to be entrusted with this responsibility. I am committed to ensuring that our athletes have everything they need to succeed and make India proud at the Paralympics."
Commenting on the appointment, PCI president Devendra Jhajharia said, "Satya Prakash Sangwan has been an integral part of the Paralympic Committee of India for over a decade. His dedication and leadership have always been an inspiration to our athletes. We are confident that under his guidance as chef de mission, our team will achieve great success at the Paris Paralympics 2024."