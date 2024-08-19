Other Sports

Paralympic Games 2024: The Fight That Brought Anita, Narayana To Pune, Now Flies Them To Paris

Anita and Narayana Konganapalle will be representing India in the PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para rowing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics

Anita-and-Narayana-Kongannapalle-in-para-rowing-action
Anita and Narayana Kongannapalle in para rowing action. Photo: X/Rowing Federation of India
info_icon

A fight of character determines a specific outcome; further a certain kind of fight dictates how better an outcome turns out. However, is fight sufficient to realise an impossible dream? (More Sports News)

Well, maybe with a bit of luck, it could be. But, before that, what does the fight require? A platform to showcase it.

Anita, an accident amputee from Rajasthan, did get that platform.

“We found her (Anita) at the Artificial Limb Centre. We spoke to her about a mixed doubles para combination, and also asked her if she wanted to enroll. The coaching staff as well as our commanding officer spoke to her parents. Her father, who was also in the Army, was posted to Pune so it would help her practise,” said her partner in the para rowing combination Narayana Konganapalle, in an exclusive interaction with Outlook.

Is it destiny? Probably a mixture of both; fight and luck. 

File photo of Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya. - X/Yogesh Kathuniya
India At Paris Paralympics: Nothing But Gold Will Cut It For Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya

BY Tejas Rane

A strength training enthusiast, with a below-the-knee disability and a heart as big as her abilities rightly fit the specifications that India needed. 

But, before dreaming about Paris, they needed to qualify for it. The luck part was right-place, right-time in Pune but the fight had to still come. 

The Aligning Of The Stars

Anita, from not even knowing about the sport in 2022 to clinching a silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games in the PR3 Mixed Double Sculls showcased dedication, discipline and determination. 

However, she was not done. She was all that and much more.

“She did not know anything about the game, she was new, but put in a lot of effort and hard yards, we went to the Asian Games, we won silver,” Konganapalle said.

The rowing duo then qualified for the 2024 Summer Paralympics at the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification 2024.

Indian athlete Sumit Antil at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2024. - X | Paralympic India
Sumit Antil: Another Boy From Haryana Looks To Defend Javelin Title In Paris

BY Minal Tomar

The Flight To Paris That Was Earned In Pune

But, it was not all that simple for Narayana himself in the first place. A soldier from a humble Andhra Pradesh family, he had survived a landmine blast. He was put through the pain endurance in the hospital, and arrived at Pune's Artificial Limb Centre.

However, he only found his ultimate shining light when he met Col. Gaurav Datta. 

First introduced to javelin, he had issues with his running. But, he did not lose heart. He picked up his courage as well as para rowing. 

“While returning from an operation in Jammu, I was trapped in a landmine blast and had to endure a lot of damage and pain. I then came to Pune’s Artificial Limb Centre after spending quite a bit of time in the hospital, recovering.

“I met Gaurav saab, who taught me about para sport, and that’s how I was introduced to para athletics. In 2016-17, I started with javelin throw, and then I struggled with running and had to change the sport. In February 2018, I started rowing,” Konganapalle recalled.

However, he found it difficult to see light at the end of the tunnel when the Asian Games and Paralympics offered only a mixed doubles category. 

But destiny eventually did play its part when he found Anita, and the rest, as they call it, is history.

Two athletes, two stories, two different states, all interconnected in Pune. 

Dreams Beyond Measure

Para rowing is a tough sport, especially when one tries to row ahead in the stroke, channeling the core strength while also trying to move back. But here’s where Anita’s mental strength came to fore.

“I always loved strength training and the added inspirational words from Narayana sir and my coaches only helped me to get better and work on my skill,” Anita said.

While for Narayana, it was more about his name and photo at the Army Rowing Node. The ARN had a wall full of photos with names of athletes who went on to win medals at the international stage.

Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam. - Photo: X | Indian Sports Honours
Sukant Kadam: Debutant Hopes For India's Podium Sweep In SL4 Badminton At Paris Paralympics 2024

BY Jagdish Yadav

Narayana, as ambitious as ever, wanted his name on the wall. 

“At the Army Rowing Node, there is a board with photos and names of medallists. I wanted mine there, and used that as a motivation,” Narayana further said with a smile. 

In Korea, at the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification, while sealing a Paris Paralympics quota, the Indian duo finished 50 seconds ahead of their competition, winning with 7:50.80.

Talking about her ambitions in Paris, Anita is determined to keep excelling in the sport, and mainly better the speeds with respect to the clock. 

“I joined the sport not very long ago, and want to keep excelling. In Paris, I want to beat my record time,” Anita added. 

Maybe that’s what defines these two. The ability to dream beyond destiny. The ability to fight through anything that comes in the way.

The keenness to keep going even if it is hard, at times drifting away. Or maybe it is the desire to outwit your ability and still trying to go for it.

“If you have the heart to achieve a dream you can do anything,” Narayana concluded when asked about how he achieved all of that after the landmine blast.

Anita and Narayana will be representing India in the PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para rowing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. World Cricketers Association Panel To Address 'Broken And Unsustainable' Schedule - Reports
  2. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Dan Lawrence Replaces Zak Crawley; Matthew Potts Gets 1st Call-Up In A Year
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match
  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Have Played Duleep Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar
Football News
  1. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Three Teams Disqualified For Fielding Overage Players
  2. Germany Captain Ilkay Gundogan Retires From International Football
  3. English Premier League Matchday 1: Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  4. Football Transfers: Real Sociedad President Reveals Mikel Merino Talks With Arsenal
  5. Leon Goretzka's Exit From Bayern Munich 'Makes Sense', Says Rudi Voller
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Health Ministry Orders 25% Boost In Security At Central Government Hospitals
  2. India Prepares As Global Mpox Cases Rise: Hospitals, Airports Alerted - 10 Points
  3. 'Govt Was Very Broad-Minded': IB Minister Vaishnaw Says Broadcasting Bill Will Require Extensive Consultations
  4. Udaipur Teen Succumbs To Stabbing Injuries After 4 Days, Police Deployed In Sensitive Areas
  5. Watch: 5 Bikers Harass Woman On Scooter In Agra; All Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  2. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  3. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  4. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  5. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
World News
  1. US Says Israel Has Accepted Cease-fire Proposal, Calls On Hamas To Do Same
  2. Italy: British Tech Giant Mike Lynch Among 6 Missing After Luxury Superyacht Sinks In Sicily
  3. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  4. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  5. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign