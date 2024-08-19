Yogesh Kathuniya, a discus thrower in the F56 category, is all set to shine in Paris when the Indian contingent flies out for the Paralympics, starting August 28. Yogesh is a medal hopeful for India at the Games, based on his silver-laden performance at the World Para Athletics Championships in May this year. (More Sports News)
His effort of 41.80m earned him second place at the Worlds and Yogesh would look to go a step further, when he enters the field at the Paralympics later this month.
In a telephonic interview, the Indian athlete opens up about his goals and preparation for the Paris sojourn:
Q. With the Paris Paralympics just a week away, what sort of mindset are you carrying into the marquee event?
A. The event is just a week away and the start date of my discipline is also drawing closer (September 2). So there is nervousness, and some pressure on me. But slowly and steadily, I am reducing that pressure by thinking that I will put whatever I have practised in training to use.
Q. As a discus thrower, what sort of diet regime and training did you undergo?
A. I have a clean diet. It's basically a protein-rich diet. And talking about my training, it's 2-3 hours in the morning and in the evening, it is 2 hours. Since we are in the heart of the season, there is greater focus on recovery and having a good peak.
Q. Will you approach the Paris Paralympics differently than the World Para Athletics Championships?
A. To be honest with you, I was not happy with the silver (at World Para Championships). I am just praying and hoping that God listens to me and I do not bring silver, but a gold medal back home.
Q. Post the World Para Championships, you had said, "There were fouls in my game this time so mujhe aur kaam karna hai abhi (there is work to be done).” Have you worked on them?
A. Yes, I did. This happened on the second day itself. I came back and started working on my mistakes and rectified most of them. This happened because of the foul throw and due to the usage of my upper body, I have to look into many things.
Q. According to you, how many medals can India win realistically? Also, in which other categories can India bag medals?
A. I am predicting 25-plus medals as we are having a big contingent this time around. The categories in which I think we can win medals are - javelin F64, javelin F46 and many others.