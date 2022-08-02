Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Srihari Nataraj Finishes Fifth; Sajan Prakash’s Journey In Birmingham Ends

Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth in the men's 50m backstroke swimming event at CWG 2022. But Sajan Prakash journey aended after he failed to make men's 100m butterfly finals.

Sajan Prakash of India competes in men's 100m butterfly semifinal at Commonwealth Games 2022.
Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:07 am

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished a creditable fifth in the men's 50m backstroke event, while Sajan Prakash's campaign ended after he failed to make it to the finals of men's 100m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Srihari clocked 25.23s in the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre here. The Bengaluru swimmer had finished seventh in the 100m backstroke finals on Sunday. Nataraj still has one more event left, the 200m backstroke.

Prakash, on the other hand, couldn't capitalise on a second chance at making the final of the 100m butterfly as he finished last in the 16-swimmer semifinals with a time of 54.24s. The Kerala swimmer had been knocked out of the event after finishing seventh in his heat and 19th overall.

However, three swimmers including a reserve withdrew from the final which gave Prakash a second shot at making the final eight. With this, Prakash's campaign at the CWG ended. He had failed to make the finals of his other two events -- 50m and 200m butterfly as well.

On Sunday, he had finished a disappointing ninth in the men's 200m butterfly, his pet event. Para swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav (31.30s) and Niranjan Mukundan (32.55s) finished fifth and seventh respectively in the men's 50m freestyle S7 final.

