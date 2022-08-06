Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's Lawn Bowls Team Claims Silver Medal In 'Fours'

The Indian team comprised Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip).

The final score read 18-5 in favour of Northern Ireland.
The final score read 18-5 in favour of Northern Ireland.

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 8:14 pm

India won its second medal in the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games after the men's fours team settled for a silver after losing to Northern Ireland in the final in Birmingham on Saturday.

Day 9 Blog | Medal Tally | Day 9 Schedule

The final score read 18-5 in favour of Northern Ireland.

The Indian team comprised Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip).

Northern Ireland's last gold medal in lawn bowls came way back in the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

The Indian team defeated hosts England by a close 13-12 margin in the semifinal to assure India of at least a silver medal.

This comes after the women's quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday.

