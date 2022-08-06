Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9: Watch PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth In Action On August 6 - Full Schedule

Wrestlers reigned supreme in Birmingham on Friday as India registered their best-ever day in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 winning six medals including three gold. Bajrang Punia was a class apart while defending his title before Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia too snatched the top prize.

Day 8 Highlights | Medal Tally | Sports News

Anshu Malik got a silver while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal brought home bronze. The rich haul on Day 8 also lifted India up to fifth place in the table with nine gold, eight silver and nine bronze. All eyes will be on the wrestlers once again on Day 9 while more medals from athletics are also awaited.

Don’t forget, India will start favourites to assure themselves a men’s hockey silver when Manpreet Singh-led side take on lowly South Africa in the semifinals. In badminton, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, all will be in action in their respective singles encounters.

Let’s take a look at CWG 2022 Day 9 schedule:

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS: Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh (2:50 PM IST); Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat (3 PM IST); Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable (4:20 PM IST); Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1 - Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrabani Nanda, NS Simi (4:45 PM) Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala (11:30 PM IST); Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable (12:40 AM IST, August 7)

BADMINTON: Women's singles quarterfinals - PV Sindhu (4:20 PM IST), Aakarshi Kashyap (6 PM IST); Men's singles quarterfinals - Lakshya Sen (10 PM IST), Kidambi Srikanth (10 PM IST); Women's doubles quarterfinals - Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (10:50 PM); Men's doubles quarterfinals - Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty (11:40 PM IST)

BOXING: Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) – Nitu Ganghas (3 PM IST); Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) - Amit Panghal (3:30 PM IST); Women's Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) - Nikhat Zareen (7:15 PM IST); Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg) – Jaismine (8 PM IST) Men's Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg) - Rohit Tokas (12:45 PM IST); Men’s Super-Heavyweight (over 92kg) - Sagar (1:30 AM IST, August 7)

CRICKET: Women's T20 semifinal between India and England (3:30 PM IST)

LAWN BOWLS: Men's Fours gold medal match - India vs Ireland (4:30 PM IST)

SQUASH: Men's Doubles Quarterfinals: Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh (5:15 PM IST); Mixed Doubles semifinals: Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal (6:45 PM IST)

HOCKEY: Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa (10:30 PM IST)

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS: Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison (2 PM IST); Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale (2 PM IST) Men's singles Quarterfinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal (2:40 PM IST); Men's singles Quarterfinals- G Sathiyan (3:25 PM IST); Men's singles Quarterfinals: Sanil Shetty (3:25 PM IST); Women's singles semifinals: Sreeja Akula (4:10 PM IST) Men's Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan (4:55 PM IST); Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja (6 PM IST); Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar (10:45 PM IST); Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel (12:15 AM); Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel (1 AM IST, August 7);

WRESTLING (Starts at 3 PM IST): Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Dahiya; Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra; Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag; Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat; Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3: Pooja Gehlot; Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen; Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat; Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1: Pooja Gehlot; Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.

How To Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Live In India?

Events featuring Indian athletes and teams will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.