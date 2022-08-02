Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Where India Stands And List Of Medal Winners

The absence of shooting will severely dent India's medal haul at the Commonwealth Games 2022. In the last edition, India finished third behind Australia and England with 66 medals (26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze). Shooters won 16 of those, including seven gold. But India started the Birmingham Games on a strong note with weightlifters proving their worth.

India's medal hunt in Birmingham continued on the fifth day with the women's lawn bowls team winning the country's first-ever medal, a gold, in 'fours'. Medals have also been confirmed in the badminton mixed team and men's table tennis team events. Finals are scheduled for today.

Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally (top ten) on Day 5 (August 2)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 31 20 20 71 2 England 21 23 11 55 3 New Zealand 13 7 4 24 4 Canada 7 11 16 34 5 South Africa 5 3 4 12 6 India 4 3 3 10 7 Scotland 2 8 14 24 8 Malaysia 2 2 2 6 9 Nigeria 2 0 2 4 10 Wales 1 2 7 10

India's medal winners so far

Gold : Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting, Women's 49 kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting, Men's 67 kg), Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg); Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia (Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours);

Silver : Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting, Men's 55 kg), Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Weightlifting, Women's 55 kg), Shushila Likmabam (Judo, Women's 48 kg);