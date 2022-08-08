Monday, Aug 08, 2022
India At Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Blog: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sharath Kamal, Men's Hockey Team Eye Gold

So far India has 55 medals that includes 118 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze. Indian athletes will be competing in five finals and a bronze medal match on Day 11 of Commonwealth Games 2022.

India At Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Blog: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sharath Kamal, Men’s Hockey Team Eye Gold
India will be competing in four final events on Day 11 of Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow CWG live.

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 11:31 am

After bagging a whopping 15 medals, including five gold on the penultimate day at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, India can realistically add five more yellow metals to the tally on the final day of the Birmingham Games. So, far India has won 55 medals and will touch the 60-medal mark – six less that last year. While much interest will be on the Indian national men’s hockey team against Australia in the final, all eyes will be shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen as they seek singles gold. Not to forget, the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will eye top prize too. Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal had already defied age to grab two table tennis medals so far and will be seeking his third on the final day. Sharath Kamal would hope fellow G Sathiyan to end up on the podium with him as the latter will be in action in a bronze medal match. Follow Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 live.

  • 08 Aug 2022 / 11:31 AM

    India's Final Day Schedule

    What's India's schedule on the final day of Commonwealth Games 2022? Where to watch CWG 2022 live action in India? Well, we have got you covered. READ Details. 

  • 08 Aug 2022 / 11:29 AM

    Historic Feat

  • 08 Aug 2022 / 11:28 AM

    Women's Cricket Recap

  • 08 Aug 2022 / 11:22 AM

    Greetings

    Hello and welcome to the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Despite the shooter and archers, who has been excluded in this edition, it has been a brilliant campaign for India so far after having started slow. The wrestlers and boxers hogged the limelight besides from incredible performances in track and field. India will end CWG 2022 on atleast 60 medals as the country will compete in four finals on the final day. 

