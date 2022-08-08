India At Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Blog: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sharath Kamal, Men’s Hockey Team Eye Gold

Greetings

Hello and welcome to the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Despite the shooter and archers, who has been excluded in this edition, it has been a brilliant campaign for India so far after having started slow. The wrestlers and boxers hogged the limelight besides from incredible performances in track and field. India will end CWG 2022 on atleast 60 medals as the country will compete in four finals on the final day.