India At Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Live Blog: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Sharath Kamal, Men’s Hockey Team Eye Gold

So far India has 55 medals that includes 118 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze. Indian athletes will be competing in five finals and a bronze medal match on Day 11 of Commonwealth Games 2022.
After bagging a whopping 15 medals, including five gold on the penultimate day at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, India can realistically add five more yellow metals to the tally on the final day of the Birmingham Games. So, far India has won 55 medals and will touch the 60-medal mark – six less that last year. While much interest will be on the Indian national men’s hockey team against Australia in the final, all eyes will be shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen as they seek singles gold. Not to forget, the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will eye top prize too. Veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal had already defied age to grab two table tennis medals so far and will be seeking his third on the final day. Sharath Kamal would hope fellow G Sathiyan to end up on the podium with him as the latter will be in action in a bronze medal match. Follow Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 live.
What's India's schedule on the final day of Commonwealth Games 2022? Where to watch CWG 2022 live action in India? Well, we have got you covered. READ Details.
𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚’𝙨 𝙖 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡, 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚’𝙨 𝙖 𝙬𝙖𝙮!— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2022
Eldhose Paul with his 🥇, Abdulla Aboobacker with his 🥈 & Praveen Chithravel with a 4th place finish in the Men’s Triple Jump at @birminghamcg22 have just done the unthinkable #EkIndiaTeamIndia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/q7G3WNtyiA
First ever #commonwealthgames🥈 for the Indian Women’s Cricket Team @birminghamcg22 as they lose by 9 runs to 🇦🇺 #EkIndiaTeamIndia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/a8H8q1G5fW— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2022
Hello and welcome to the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Despite the shooter and archers, who has been excluded in this edition, it has been a brilliant campaign for India so far after having started slow. The wrestlers and boxers hogged the limelight besides from incredible performances in track and field. India will end CWG 2022 on atleast 60 medals as the country will compete in four finals on the final day.
