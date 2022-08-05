The Indian women’s hockey team will face mighty Australia in the semifinal on Friday. Follow Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 live.
Following a historic day in Indian athletics on August 4, the whole country will be looking up to PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik when they take the center stage at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. It’s a big day for the Indian women’s hockey team as the Savita Punia-led side take on mighty Australia for a place in the final and assure themselves a silver. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will compete in Round of 16 in their respective singles ties. Besides Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik, the likes of Deepak Punia, Mohit Grewal, Divya Kakran and 2016 Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will begin their CWG 2022 campaign in wrestling. Not to forget Hima Das, who will be up in action in the women’s 200m semifinals. The squash and table tennis stars will be in action too on the day. Follow CWG 2022 Day 8 live.
Hello and welcome to Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. It's going to be an exciting day for India as all the top stars will be in action. ICYMI, here is the Day 7 recap.
