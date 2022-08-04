Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7, Live: PV Sindhu In Action; Boxing, Athletics Medals In Offing

So far, India has won 18 medals – 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze. Follow Day 7 CWG 2022 live updates.

PV Sindhu will open her singles campaign in Commonwealth Games 2022 today. Follow CWG 2022 live.

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 1:19 pm

After a highly-successful day for the country in Birmingham on August 3, six more medals could be on India’s name on Thursday (Day 7) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. While Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar Ahlawat and Rohit Tokas will be in action in their respective boxing quarterfinals. A semifinal entry assures an athlete a medal in boxing. All eyes will be on Muhammed Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar as the duo seek gold in the men’s long jump final. Following their mixed bag in the team competitions, star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen too will begin their singles campaign today. Besides, paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra too will be in action in the singles and doubles events. The Indian men’s hockey team will face Wales in a Group B encounter

