Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7, Live: PV Sindhu In Action; Boxing, Athletics Medals In Offing

After a highly-successful day for the country in Birmingham on August 3, six more medals could be on India’s name on Thursday (Day 7) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. While Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar Ahlawat and Rohit Tokas will be in action in their respective boxing quarterfinals. A semifinal entry assures an athlete a medal in boxing. All eyes will be on Muhammed Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar as the duo seek gold in the men’s long jump final. Following their mixed bag in the team competitions, star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen too will begin their singles campaign today. Besides, paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra too will be in action in the singles and doubles events. The Indian men’s hockey team will face Wales in a Group B encounter
PV Sindhu has nothing left to be achieved. Two Olympic medals, two Asian Games medals, four Commonwealth Games medals and five World Championships medals are shining brightly in her cupboard. But yet, she will be gunning for glory when the Indian begins her women's singles on Thursday. Her opponent is Fatima Nabaaha from Maldives in Round of 32.
💔 for 🇮🇳 @LovlinaBorgohai gives her best but goes down narrowly by a split 2:3 decision in the quarters.— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 3, 2022
Come back stronger! 💪🥊@AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m @birminghamcg22 #Commonwealthgames#B2022#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0#birmingham22 pic.twitter.com/Ynier7CGaH
A fantastic victory for #TeamIndia.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 3, 2022
They win by 100 runs and advance into the semi-finals at the #CWG2022 👏👏
Scorecard - https://t.co/upMpWogmIP #INDvBAR #B2022 pic.twitter.com/uH6u7psVmG
History Made! @SauravGhosal wins 🥉 for Team 🇮🇳. This is our first ever singles medal at #commonwealthgames in squash. pic.twitter.com/zrTcKqJqOR— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
NIKHAT THROUGH TO SEMIS 👏— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 3, 2022
Reigning World Champion @nikhat_zareen continues 🇮🇳’s fine run after sealing her QF bout and assuring a 3️⃣rd medal in boxing.🥊 @AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m @birminghamcg22 #Commonwealthgames#B2022#PunchMeinHainDum 2.0#birmingham22 pic.twitter.com/Ok2zrCHrTp
What a fight!@MaanTulika narrowly misses out and secures silver in Judo +78 KG category.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/hXonzsG3ax— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
Gurdeep Singh wins the 🥉 at @birminghamcg22 in the 109 + KG Category. That’s medal no. 10 for team 🇮🇳 in weightlifting 🏋️♂️! Upwards and onwards… #ekindiateamindia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/TTZRemPpOd— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
𝑻𝑱 𝒅𝒐𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒔𝒕𝒚𝒍𝒆! 🙌@TejaswinShankar wins #TeamIndia’s first athletics medal at @birminghamcg22 with bronze in the men's high jump 🥉🇮🇳#B2022 | #EkIndiaTeamIndia | 📸 @ghosh_annesha pic.twitter.com/Bvo4hRCKjM— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
Hello and welcome to another bright day at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India enjoyed their best-ever day in CWG 2022 on Wednesday adding five medals to the tally. Don't miss out in today's action as six more medals are expected from athletics and boxing. Stay tuned.
