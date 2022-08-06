Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Live Blog: PV Sindhu In Action; More Boxing, Wrestling Medals In Offing

India has so far won 26 medals with nine gold, eight silver and nine bronze and is at fifth place in medals table. Follow CWG 2022 Day 9 live.  

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Live Blog: PV Sindhu In Action; More Boxing, Wrestling Medals In Offing
It is a big day for Indian women's cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow Day 9 live.

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 1:19 pm

After a rich wrestling medal haul on Day 8 including three gold, India is looking to add more to their tally on Saturday as the top stars take centre stage at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India has already secured seven medals in boxing and Day 9 of the CWG 2022 will determine which colour goes to whom. The likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will also be in action in their respective singles quarterfinals during the day. With Manika Batra out from women’s singles quarterfinals, the onus will be on Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan to assure themselves a medal in table tennis men’s singles. More medals in wrestling and athletics are also expected on the day as Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Avinash S able, Manju Bala will be seen in action. Last but not the least, the Indian men’s hockey team and the women’s cricket team are eyeing historic final spots in their respective events. Follow CWG 2022 Day 9 Live.

