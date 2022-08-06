Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Live Blog: PV Sindhu In Action; More Boxing, Wrestling Medals In Offing

The secret killings are not the first cases of alleged extrajudicial killings in Assam. Since the 1990s, individual cases of extrajudicial killings have been reported in the state.

The highest levels of government keep encouraging police, paramilitary and army units to eliminate "undesirables" even as the public cheers the rogue elements from the sidelines

The culture of rifles among Adivasis, aided by the ever-increasing deployment of paramilitary forces, has permanently mutated the central Indian forests in Chhattisgarh.

In Uttar Pradesh, especially, encounter killings have become the new normal and have gained wider acceptability among civilians as well as law enforcement agencies in the past few years.

After a rich wrestling medal haul on Day 8 including three gold, India is looking to add more to their tally on Saturday as the top stars take centre stage at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India has already secured seven medals in boxing and Day 9 of the CWG 2022 will determine which colour goes to whom. The likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will also be in action in their respective singles quarterfinals during the day. With Manika Batra out from women’s singles quarterfinals, the onus will be on Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan to assure themselves a medal in table tennis men’s singles. More medals in wrestling and athletics are also expected on the day as Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Avinash S able, Manju Bala will be seen in action. Last but not the least, the Indian men’s hockey team and the women’s cricket team are eyeing historic final spots in their respective events. Follow CWG 2022 Day 9 Live.

