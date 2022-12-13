Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

IND-W Vs AUS-W: Richa Ghosh Wants To Grow In Her Role As The 'Finisher' Like MS Dhoni

Home Sports

IND-W Vs AUS-W: Richa Ghosh Wants To Grow In Her Role As The 'Finisher' Like MS Dhoni

The 19-year-old had played her part in India's Super Over win in the second T20I against Australia on Sunday smashing a 13-ball 26 not out with three sixes to help India tie Australia's.

Ghosh scored a 13-ball 26 against Australia Women in the 2nd T20I on Sunday.
Ghosh scored a 13-ball 26 against Australia Women in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:30 pm

Relishing her role as the 'finisher', India batter Richa Ghosh, who idolises the legendary MS Dhoni, on Tuesday said her power-hitting skills came naturally to her. (More Cricket News)

The 19-year-old had played her part in India's Super Over win in the second T20I against Australia on Sunday. She had smashed a 13-ball 26 not out with three sixes to help India tie Australia's imposing 187 and followed it up with a six off the first ball of Super Over.

"Smirti Didi (Mandhana) had told me 'Khatam karke aana' (come after finishing it), so I just did that," Ghosh said on the eve of the third T20I here.

"I have always focused on power-hitting. I worked hard on it and also focused on my mental toughness. It all went according to our plan," she added, terming the second T20I knock as the best one of her budding career.

"I always look to stay till the end and win it for my team. We had our plan in place. The idea was to keep the run flow going in the middle overs so that we don't have to go hard in the slog overs." 

It's of little wonder that the India keeper-batter idolises none other than MS Dhoni and revealed that she grew up watching his shots.

"Since childhood, I've followed Dhoni and how he used to finish the game," the Siliguri girl said.

"My dad (Manabendra Ghosh) also helped a lot to hone my power-hitting skills, he would go with me everywhere. He could not go on to become a successful cricketer so he's backing me fully to chase my dreams."

Related stories

IND-W Vs AUS-W, 2nd T20I: India Beat Australia After Match Goes Into Super Over, Level Series 1-1

IND-W Vs AUS-W: Jess Jonassen Ruled Out Of The Remaining Matches Due To Hamstring Injury

IND-W Vs AUS-W, 1st T20I: Beth Mooney Slams Unbeaten 89 As Visitors Start Off With A Win

Ghosh, however, has a regret -- not being able to meet her idol yet.

"I haven’t had the opportunity to meet him yet. There have been times when he would leave just before we were in for a camp or a match at a venue. Hopefully, I'll meet him someday," Ghosh said, adding that she has not thought of what to ask her idol when she meets him someday.

Ghosh had gained weight during the COVID-induced break, but she has worked hard on her fitness to get into shape and that has helped her in power hitting.

"I had worked on my fitness as I gained weight during COVID times and now I am focusing more on my fitness. I also worked on my shots while doing power hitting," she said.

Tags

Sports Cricket Indian Cricket IND-W Vs AUS-W Richa Ghosh MS Dhoni Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Alyssa Healy Beth Mooney Tahlia McGrath
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read