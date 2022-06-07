Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IND Vs SA: Tickets For India Vs South Africa First T20 Almost Sold Out, Golf Carts For Senior Citizens

Delhi is hosting an international cricket match for the first time since November 2019. Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale, out of which 94 per cent has been sold out.

IND Vs SA: Tickets For India Vs South Africa First T20 Almost Sold Out, Golf Carts For Senior Citizens
Indian players warm up ahead of their first T20 against South Africa in Delhi. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 2:45 pm

The first T20 between India and South on Thursday is set to be a sell out with 94 per cent tickets already sold at the 35,000 capacity Arun Jaitley stadium. An international game is being held in Delhi for the first time since November 2019. (More Cricket News)

“94 percent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left,” Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI. Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale.

“In its effort to improve fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use golf cart to enter the stadium,” he said. Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the DDCA has requested spectators to wear masks at all times except eating and drinking.

Related stories

IND Vs SA: India Players Train In Delhi Ahead Of T20 Series Opener Against South Africa – In Pics

IND Vs SA: South Africa’s Temba Bavuma Wary Of Umran Malik Ahead Of T20 Series Opener

IND Vs SA: Dwaine Pretorius Wants To Inculcate MS Dhoni's Calmness And Self-belief

“Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times,” Manchanda added. PTI 

India will be fielding a pretty young team against South Africa with the likes of senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma, ex-captain Virat Kohli and speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami given rest. KL Rahul will lead India in the absence of Rohit. 

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Delhi & District Cricket Association Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Kl Rahul
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read