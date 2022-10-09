Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IND Vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Torment South Africa As India Level Series

India have now levelled the series 1-1 with the decider to be played at Delhi on October 11.

Ishan Kishan's blistering 93 included 7 sixes and 4 fours.
Ishan Kishan's blistering 93 included 7 sixes and 4 fours. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 9:58 pm

India beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series here on Sunday. India chased down the target of 279 with 25 balls remaining, riding on a brilliant 113 not out off 111 balls from Shreyas Iyer and 93 from Ishan Kishan. (More Cricket News)

Earlier, Aiden Markram top-scored for South Africa with 79 off 89 balls while Reeza Hendricks made 74 off 76 balls after skipper Keshav Maharaj opted to bat.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, ending with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs.

South Africa had won the first match by nine runs on October 6 in Lucknow.  
     
Brief Scores: 
South Africa 278/7 in 50 overs (Aiden Markram 79, Reeza Hendricks 74; Mohammed Siraj 3/38).
India: 282 for 3 in 45.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 113 not out, Ishan Kishan 93; Wayne Parnell 1/43).

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team Cricket ODI Cricket Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan Aiden Markram Shikhar Dhawan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read