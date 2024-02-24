Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Saturday became only the fifth Indian to score 600 or more runs in a Test series, during the second day's play of the fourth match against England. (IND Vs ENG Blog | Cricket News)
The left-handed Jaiswal, who made his India debut last year during the tour of the West Indies, achieved the feat in his seventh innings of the ongoing five-match Test series when he took a single off Shoaib Bashir to reach 55 not out during the final session.
Jaiswal was initially dismissed on 73 off the bowling of Bashir. His innings of 73 included eight fours and one six.
On a run-making spree, Jaiswal struck two double hundreds in the second and third Tests against England in the ongoing series. His crafty innings of 73 saw him join the likes of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid in an elite list of becoming the third Indian batter in the history of Test cricket to hit 600 runs against England.
Current Team India coach Dravid was the first ever player to do so back in 2002-series, whereas Kohli achieved the feat in the 2016/17 series. Jaiswal attained the feat in the ongoing series when crossed the 55-run mark in the 40th over of the fourth Test match.
Former Indian captain Gavaskar had also amassed more than 600 runs in Test series twice in their careers while Sardesai recorded his feat during the away series in the West Indies in 1970-71.
It was in the same 1970-71 series in the West Indies that Gavaskar created the record of most runs for any Indian batter in a Test series, garnering 774 runs at 154.8 with four centuries and three half-centuries.
The world record for most runs in a Test series is held by Australian batting legend Donald Bradman, who made 974 runs in five Tests against England at 139.14 with four centuries in 1930.
(With PTI inputs)