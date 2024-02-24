India Vs England, 4th Test, Day 2 Live: Mohammed Siraj & Co Toil Hard Against Joe Root, Ollie Robinson In Ranchi

Hello And Welcome To Day 2 Action
Day one was a topsy-turvy one for the hosts as well as the visitors as India battled long and hard with the ball led by debutant Akash Deep (3/70) but anti-Bazball innings from Joe Root (106) helped England recover to 302/7. Welcome to the live coverage of India vs England, 4th Test, day 2 in Ranchi! (Streaming | Scorecard)
Spin From Both Ends
Kuldeep Yadav on with his first over today. A floater and gets the outside edge. Rohit Sharma, at slip, almost got it. Joe Root survives on 119.
England - 347/7 (102)
100-Run Stand
Now, England are in complete control. Joe Root punishes Mohammed Siraj. Short and wide, and Root plays a classical pull shot for a four and that brings up a 100-run stand for the eighth wicket. Second morning, and India are already missing a certain Jasprit Bumrah?
England - 345/7 (99.2)
Spin On, Maiden Test Fifty
Rohit Sharma introduces Ravindra Jadeja, and Ollie Robinson reaches his first-ever Test fifty with a four, to square leg. 53 in 81 balls, laced with nine fours and one six. The eight-wicket stand is already worth 86. Joe Root unbeaten on 108 off 236 (nine fours).
Robinson, 30, from Kent now has 405 runs in 20 Test.
England - 331/7 (95)
Appeal For LBW
First big shout of the day from Mohammed Siraj. Wobble seam, and missing left. No review for India. Joe Root looks a little tentative. In the previous over, Akash Deep was caught overstepping again.
England - 312/7 (93)
New Ball Taken
Poor start from Mohammed Siraj. Down the leg and Ollie Robinson flicks it for a four. A dot, and India are done with the old ball. The new ball is taken.
England - 306/7 (90.2)
Play Starts
Players are out in the middle. Ollie Robinson, on 31 off 60, will face Mohammed Siraj with Joe Root, unbeaten on 106 off 226, at the non-striker's end. India happy with the old ball. And 'Jerusalem' rings out...
Akash Deep Dedicated His Bowling Spell To His Late Father
I dedicate this to my father because it was his dream that his son does something in life. I couldn't do anything in his life (when he was alive), so this performance is for my father.
"Every cricketer has one dream, to play for India in Tests. That was also my dream," said the Bengal pacer who hails from Baddi village in Rohtas district of Bihar, about 300km from Ranchi.
Playing XIs
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.