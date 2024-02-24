India Vs England, 4th Test, Day 2 Live: Mohammed Siraj & Co Toil Hard Against Joe Root, Ollie Robinson In Ranchi

Rohit Sharma introduces Ravindra Jadeja, and Ollie Robinson reaches his first-ever Test fifty with a four, to square leg. 53 in 81 balls, laced with nine fours and one six. The eight-wicket stand is already worth 86. Joe Root unbeaten on 108 off 236 (nine fours).

Robinson, 30, from Kent now has 405 runs in 20 Test.

England - 331/7 (95)