Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Ashleigh Gardner Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Australia's Opening Game

Australia play England and Pakistan on March 5 and 8 respectively. Ashleigh Gardner is likely to be replaced by Annabel Sutherland or Grace Harris.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Ashleigh Gardner Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Australia's Opening Game
Ashleigh Gardner hit a 32-ball 60 in Australia's second warm-up match vs New Zealand on Tuesday. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:56 am

Star Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will miss the team’s opening two games in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 beginning on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old will remain in isolation for 10 days and will games against defending champions England and Pakistan.

Preview | Live Streaming | Cricket News

Gardner is expected to be available for Australia’s third encounter against hosts New Zealand on March 13 in Wellington. Australia play England on March 5 and Pakistan on March 8.

Related stories

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Playing Conditions, Prize Money And Top Players To Watch Out For

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Australia Favourites, India Hope To Be Third Time Lucky

Punam Raut On ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Snub - 'Very Disheartening To Be Continuously Left Out'

Gardner, who hit a 32-ball 60 in Australia's second warm-up match against New Zealand on Tuesday, is likely to be replaced by pace-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland or fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Grace Harris.

“All remaining Australian players and support staff have tested negative following subsequent RATs,” Cricket Australia said in a statement. “(They) will proceed with existing plans to travel to Hamilton this evening ahead of the side’s opening match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup against England on Saturday.”

According to Cricket Australia, Chief selector Shawn Flegler will also remain in Christchurch while Gardner is in isolation. The World Cup gets underway on Friday with hosts New Zealand locking horns with the West Indies in Mount Maunganui. Six-time champions Australia are favourites to win the title.

With PTI inputs

Tags

Sports ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Cricket World Cup Australia Women's National Cricket Team Ashleigh Gardner COVID-19 Cricket Australia Cricket Grace Harris Annabel Sutherland Coronavirus
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Ready To Host Australia For First Time Since 1998

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Ready To Host Australia For First Time Since 1998

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'