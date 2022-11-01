Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 6 Wickets

Dhananjaya de Silva's 66 off 42 balls was the catalyst for Sri Lanka as they chased down the target with minimal ease.

With this win, Sri Lanka kept their semi-final hopes alive.
Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:11 pm

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. (Match Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Afghanistan made 144 for eight after opting to bat. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani made 28 and 27 respectively.

Sri Lanka chased down the target in 18.3 overs with Dhananjaya de Silva scoring 66 not out off 42 balls. 

For Sri Lanka, mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the stand out bowler with three wickets for 13 runs in four overs. Pacer Lahiru Kumara took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs. 

Brief scores: 
Afghanistan 144/8 in 20 overs (Gurbaz 28, Ghani 27; Kumara 2/30, Hasaranga 3/13). 
Sri Lanka 148/4 in 18.3 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 66 not out; Mujeeb 2/24).

Sports T20 Worldcup Dhananjaya De Silva Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Afghanistan National Cricket Team Wanindu Hasaranga Rashid Khan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Rahmanullah Gurbaz
