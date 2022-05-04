Wednesday, May 04, 2022
ICC Annual Rankings: India Extend Lead At Top In Men’s T20s; Australia, New Zealand Take Test, ODI Honours

India have been in brilliant form in T20 internationals under new captain Rohit Sharma, winning all their nine games against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The India players celebrate after winning the T20 series against Sri Lanka in February this year. BCCI

Updated: 04 May 2022 2:20 pm

India under new captain Rohit Sharma finished the 2021-22 season as the world's top-ranked T20 team after a string of impressive performances at home but were a good nine points behind Australia in the annual Test rankings released by ICC on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The 'Black Caps' from New Zealand finished the last season as the world’s No.1 ODI team with the cut-off date being May 4, 2022. The England versus India series that began in 2021, will be included in the rankings once the final postponed Test is completed.

“Australia have increased their lead over second-placed India from one to nine rating points while Pakistan have overtaken England to fifth position in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings following the annual update carried out today,” the ICC release stated.

“India have also gained a point to move to 119 while England have had the biggest decrease of nine points as their 4-1 series win over India in 2018 is now dropped from the rankings. England's 88 rating points is their lowest since 1995,” the release added.

Australia, who beat England 4-0 in the Ashes in January, have moved from 119 to 128 rating points in the annual update that drops the 2018-19 season and reflects all series completed since May 2019. Series completed prior to May 2021 are now weighted at 50 per cent and subsequent series at 100 per cent.

India remain on top in T20 internationals, extending their lead over second-placed England from one to five points. South Africa and Australia have overtaken New Zealand, who are now in sixth place. Similarly, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are now ahead of Afghanistan (10th).

In the updated ODI rankings, New Zealand remain on top but their lead over England is reduced from three to one point. The gap between England and third-placed Australia has increased from seven to 17 points.

