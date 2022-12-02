Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Hospitalized Pele Thanks Fans During Fight Against Cancer

02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
switzerland
Switzerland
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
brazil
Brazil
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
poland
Poland
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
Full Table
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
0
croatia
Belgium
0
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
1
australia
Denmark
0
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
1
tunisia
France
0
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
0
wales
England
3
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
0
iran
USA
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Hospitalized Pele Thanks Fans During Fight Against Cancer

The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed in September 2021, was hospitalized to regulate his medication, his daughter said.

Messages of support poured in from around the world including from Brazil coach Tite.
Messages of support poured in from around the world including from Brazil coach Tite. File Photo
img
AP
UPDATED 02 Dec 2022 8:45 am

Brazilian soccer great Pelé thanked fans worldwide on Thursday for the well-wishes he’s received since being admitted to a Sao Paulo hospital amid his fight against cancer. (More Football News)

The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed in September 2021, was hospitalized Tuesday to regulate his medication, his daughter said.

Messages of support have poured in from around the world including from Brazil coach Tite at the World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this,” Pelé said in an Instagram post showing a building in Qatar displaying wishes for his recovery. “Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes.”

Pelé said he was making his monthly visit. His daughter Kely Nascimento said on Wednesday there is “no emergency” concerning her father’s health. She and another sister, Flavia Nascimento, on Thursday published pictures of several members of Pelé’s family at an undisclosed location.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not issue a daily statement about the health of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the man globally known as Pelé.

On Wednesday, the hospital said Pelé was in stable condition after arriving on Tuesday “for a reevaluation of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the tumor.” The former footballer is not in intensive care, the hospital added.

ESPN Brasil reported on Wednesday that the three-time World Cup champion was brought to the hospital because of “general swelling.”

Earlier on Thursday, Tite also wished Pelé well during a press conference ahead of his team’s World Cup group stage match against Cameroon on Friday. The team needs a draw to finish first in Group G.

After a tumor was removed more than a year ago, the hospital said Pelé would begin chemotherapy but did not inform whether the former footballer’s cancer had spread to other organs. He has checked in with the hospital every month since.

Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

Pele Football Brazil National Football Team Cancer FIFA World Cup 2022
