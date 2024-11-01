Hockey

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 is scheduled to take place from 11 to 20 November 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Salima-Tete-Womens-Asian-Trophy-2024-Hockey-India
File photo of IND skipper Salima Tete in action. Photo: Adimazes
info_icon

With just 10 days left until the start of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, the Indian Women’s Hockey Captain Salima Tete and Vice-Captain Navneet Kaur expressed excitement and shared insights into their preparations for the tournament, scheduled to take place from 11 to 20 November 2024 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium. (More Hockey News)

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Schedule

DateMatchTime
November 11, MondayJapan vs South Korea3:00 PM
November 11, MondayChina vs Thailand5:15 PM
November 11, MondayIndia vs Malaysia7:30 PM
November 12, TuesdayThailand vs Japan3:00 PM
November 12, TuesdayChina vs Malaysia5:15 PM
November 12, TuesdayIndia vs South Korea7:30 PM
November 14, ThursdaySouth Korea vs Malaysia3:00 PM
November 14, ThursdayJapan vs China5:15 PM
November 14, ThursdayThailand vs India7:30 PM
November 16, SaturdayMalaysia vs Japan3:00 PM
November 16, SaturdaySouth Korea vs Thailand5:15 PM
November 16, SaturdayIndia vs China7:30 PM
November 17, SundayMalaysia vs Thailand4:00 PM
November 17, SundayChina vs South Korea6:15 PM
November 17, SundayJapan vs India8:30 PM
November 19, TuesdayFifth/sixth place classification match2:30 PM
November 19, TuesdaySemi-final 15:00 PM
November 19, TuesdaySemi-final 27:30 PM
November 20, WednesdayBronze medal match5:00 PM
November 20, WednesdayFinal7:30 PM

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 and live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

Following the success of last year’s Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, Hockey India is gearing up to deliver another spectacle, this time in Rajgir, Bihar. This event will strengthen their vision of expanding hockey's presence across India.

Top Asian teams, including Paris 2024 silver medalist China, along with Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, are set to assemble in the historic town of Rajgir.

Expressing excitement for the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024, India Captain Tete said, "The anticipation and excitement for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy is in equal measure as we will be playing at a new venue in a beautiful town Rajgir. We played an exhibition match in August and received a great response from the crowd. We’re looking forward to returning to Rajgir and playing our best hockey."

Vice-Captain Kaur added, "We were in Rajgir in August and received a warm reception from the crowd. Now, they’ll have the opportunity to witness top Asian teams play right in their town. Bihar is also the birthplace of our Chief Coach, Harendra Sir, so this makes even more special occasion. We’re looking forward to putting on a great show for the people of Rajgir and Bihar."

As India enters the tournament as defending champions, expectations are high for the team. Tete said, "Last year, we had a memorable outing in Ranchi, where we clinched the Women's Asian Champions Trophy title. We know our fans have even higher expectations this time, and we’re ready to take on the challenge to defend the title."

"We have gone about some intense training sessions at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. We are prepared for the tournament and are looking forward to some thrilling days of hockey in Bihar," she added while talking about the team's preparations.

Speaking about the team's first assignment of the season, Kaur said, "Excitement aside, we are focused on our goal. We are in the new Olympic cycle, we start afresh and we have to improve and grow step by step to achieve our ultimate goals."

India's first match is against Malaysia, which will take place on November 11.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Rohit's Poor Form Continues, Goes Back For 18 In Mumbai | IND - 35/1; NZ - 235
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Washington Star As India Bowl New Zealand Out For 235
  4. Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Retentions: Shashank Singh Eager To Learn From Ricky Ponting
  5. India Tour Of South Africa 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC LIVE Score, AFC Challenge League: EBFC 2-2 NSC At Half-time; Red And Gold Brigade Surrender Lead
  2. FC Goa Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  3. Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  4. NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Racing Club Vs Corinthians, Copa Sudamericana Semi-Final: Argentinian Club Secures Final Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  2. Delhi's Air Quality "Abysmal" On Diwali Day After Rampant Disregard For Cracker Ban
  3. Delhi: 2 Including A Teenager Shot to Death Over Personal Rivalry In Shahdara; 1 Child Injured
  4. Chairman Of Economic Advisory Council To PM Bibek Debroy Dies At 69
  5. Delhi Covered In Smog After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; Becomes World's Most Polluted City
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  2. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  3. Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan
  4. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  5. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival