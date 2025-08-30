South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

South Korea and Malaysia face each other in their second match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025
Malaysia won their first game of the tournament 4-1 against Bangladesh while South Korea clinched a 7-0 win against Chinese Taipei in their opening match
Check out when and where you can watch the South Korea vs Malaysia hockey match
South Korea and Malaysia are set to play their second match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 against each other. The contest will take place in Rajgir, Bihar on Saturday, August 30. Both teams have won their season opener and would like to continue their winning mometum ahead.
On Friday, August 29, 2025, South Korea began their title defense in dominant fashion, dismantling Chinese Taipei with a resounding 7-0 win. Dain Son starred with a hat-trick, while Jihun Yang (two goals), Seoyung Oh, and Yoonho Kong rounded off the rout.
Malaysia, meanwhile, overcame Bangladesh 4-1 in their opener, overturning an early deficit through goals from Ashran Hamsani, Akhimullah Anuar, Muhajir Abdul Rauf, and Syed Cholan. Building on those performances, this early Pool B clash is shaping up as a potential decider for who will claim supremacy in the group.
South Korea Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming
When and where is the South Korea Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?
The South Korea Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 3 PM IST, Friday, August 29, at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the South Korea Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?
In India, the South Korea Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.