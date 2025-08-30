Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Check out how you can watch BAN v TPE hockey match in Rajgir, Bihar in the Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch
Hockey captains pose ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir. | Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
  • Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei face each other in their second match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025

  • Bangladesh lost their first game of the tournament 4-1 to Malaysia while Chinese Taipei suffered a 7-0 loss to South Korea in their opening match

  • Check out when and where you can watch the Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei hockey match

Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei are set to play their second match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 against each other. The contest will take place in Rajgir, Bihar on Saturday, August 30. Both teams have lost their season opener and would like to open their winning account.

Bangladesh, a regular participant in the tournament, kicked off their campaign with a narrow 4-1 loss to Malaysia, despite taking a shock early lead through Ashraful Islam’s penalty corner in the 16th minute. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei endured a heavy 7-0 defeat at the hands of the defending champions South Korea. Both teams now face a must-win scenario to stay alive in the competition.

Looking further back, in the qualifying 2025 Men's AHF Cup held in Jakarta earlier this year, Chinese Taipei finished as runners-up, losing narrowly to Oman in the final, while Bangladesh managed a third-place finish after beating Kazakhstan. As for past head-to-head results, the only available Junior AHF Cup clash in 2024 saw Bangladesh dominate Chinese Taipei 5-1 in Singapore, albeit at the junior level

Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

When and where is the Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 1 PM IST, Saturday, August 30, at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

Where to watch the Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

In India, the Bangladesh Vs Chinese Taipei Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels. The match will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

