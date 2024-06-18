Hockey

Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

The 22-year-old, Sharmila Devi from Haryana returned to the Indian team in February this year after close to nine months during the FIH Hockey Pro League game against China

X/hockeyWrldNws
Indian women's hockey player Sharmila Devi. Photo: X/hockeyWrldNws
info_icon

Young forward Sharmila Devi feels the desire to become a better version of herself helped her make a comeback to the Indian women's hockey team and she would continue to work hard on her game to remain consistent. (More Hockey News)

The 22-year-old from Haryana returned to the Indian team in February this year after close to nine months during the FIH Hockey Pro League game against China.

"It wasn't easy. I didn’t get to play for the national side for close to nine months," Sharmila was quoted as saying in a Hockey India (HI) release.

A moment from India vs Great Britain FIH women's Pro Leagueplayed on June 9, Sunday in London. - X | Hockey India
FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats

BY PTI

"After the test series against Australia (May, 2023), I got to play for the team in the FIH Hockey Pro League in February 2024, missing out on the Asian Games and Olympic Qualifiers. Those were trying times but I stayed strong mentally and patiently waited for my chance while training hard.

"I worked on my game day in and day out. I wanted to become the best player I could be. I was very clear that that was the only way back and that I had to give it my all. While working on my skills as a forward, I also worked on the defensive aspects of the game."

When India took on China in their first game of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, Sharmila finally got her chance to take the field.

"I was more than excited to be wearing the Indian jersey once again. It felt very rewarding for all the work that was put in. I would have been happier if we had won that game but it was unfortunately not meant to be," she said.

Sharmila vowed to continue to put in her best efforts to get better at the game.

"Every time we step onto the field, we give our hundred percent. This is something I have always done and will continue to do so. I will work hard to consistently do well for the national team and help us win more and more games as time goes by."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Modi's Mann Ki Baat To Be Back; After Chennai, Patna Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail
  2. From Critiquing Nuclear Policy To Refusing National Award: Arundhati Roy's Many Run-Ins With The Government
  3. 'Why Did You Do This To Me?': Man Kills Ex With Spanner On Crowded Road Over Suspicion Of New Relationship
  4. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  5. PM Modi's Monthly Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' To Resume From June 30
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  2. 'Lakshya' Clocks 20 Years: Farhan Akhtar Announces Re-Release Of Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer
  3. Sharmin Segal Reacts To Allegations Of Her 'Bullying' Sanjeeda Shaikh: These Interviews Were Taken Out Of Context
  4. Suniel Shetty Reveals Owning Three Buildings Where His Father Used To Work: My Dad's First Job Was Cleaning Tables
  5. 'De De Pyaar De 2': R Madhavan To Reportedly Play Rakul Preet Singh's Father In The Sequel
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  2. United States Vs South Africa, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: USA Aim To Upset RSA In Knockout Opener
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Recorded The Most Number Of Wins, Losses, Runs, Wickets & More- Key Stats After Group Stage Concluded
  4. Boston Celtics' NBA Title Win Will Be Remembered For The Rest Of My Life, Says Jayson Tatum
  5. EPL 2024-25 Fixtures: Mckenna Relishes 'Amazing Start' With Ipswich To Face Liverpool
World News
  1. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  2. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
  3. Thailand's Senate Overwhelmingly Approves A Landmark Bill To Legalise Marriage Equality
  4. Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons | At A Glance
  5. '... Was Lying In Pool Of Blood': America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Recounts Wife's Scary Injury
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Modi's Mann Ki Baat To Be Back; After Chennai, Patna Airport Receives Bomb Threat Mail
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions