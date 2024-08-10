Hockey

Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Olympic bronze winning Indian hockey team for its perseverance and indomitable spirit while felicitating the Harmanpreet Singh-led side here on Saturday

Paris Olympics Bronze medalist Indian Hockey team arrive at Delhi airport_2
Paris Olympic Bronze medalist Indian Hockey team arrive at Delhi airport | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon

India beat Spain 2-1 to clinch their second successive Olympic bronze.

India beat Spain 2-1 to clinch their second successive Olympic bronze.

“You have brought immense glory to India and have inspired millions of young athletes to pursue their dreams,” Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a media release.

Mandaviya commended the players’ dedication and hard work, noting that their outstanding performance on the global stage has filled the entire nation with pride.

“The entire nation is proud of your achievement,” Mandaviya stated.

“This victory is a testament to your perseverance, teamwork, and indomitable spirit. You have brought immense glory to India and have inspired millions of young athletes to pursue their dreams,” he added.

The Union Minister also acknowledged the tireless effort of the coaching staff and support team, recognising their crucial role in the team’s success.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to provide all necessary support to further develop hockey in India and nurture the country’s sporting talent.

“Hockey is more than just a sport for us—it’s a symbol of our national pride. The hard work, commitment, and passion displayed by the team have led to this historic success.

“You have shown the world what can be achieved with resolve and determination,” Mandaviya emphasised.

While interacting with the players, Mandaviya encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and to set their sights on even greater achievements in future.

