Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss India Vs Germany Semi-Final

India men's national hockey team have made it through the semi-finals but at the expense of losing out their key defender, Amit Rohidas, who will miss Tuesday's key clash against Germany after he was handed a one-match suspension following his red card against Great Britain in the quarterfinal. (Match Highlights | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is big set back for the eight-time Olympic champions.
"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH official statement read.
"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."
Rohidas was sent off the pitch against Great Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.
India played with a man short as they eked out a 1-1 draw at full-time in the quarter-final with PR Sreejesh putting up a 'Man of the Match' performance to sail Harmanpreet Singh's side into the semis.
However, post-match, Hockey India sent out a press release regarding the match officials.
Hockey India has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024. The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome.
The issues that have been highlighted by Hockey India for the quarter-final matches are as follows:
1. Inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player, which has eroded trust in the video review system.
2. Coaching of a goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out.
3. Use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.
These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches.
India will face Germany in the semi-final on 6 August.