Hockey

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss India Vs Germany Semi-Final

Hockey India have lodged an official complaint raising concerns over the standard of refereeing in the Paris Olympics on Sunday, 4 August

Amit Rohidas, India vs Great Britain, Paris Olympics 2024, X Photo
India's Amit Rohidas receives his marching orders. Photo: X/BoriaMajumdar
info_icon

India men's national hockey team have made it through the semi-finals but at the expense of losing out their key defender, Amit Rohidas, who will miss Tuesday's key clash against Germany after he was handed a one-match suspension following his red card against Great Britain in the quarterfinal. (Match Highlights | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is big set back for the eight-time Olympic champions.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH official statement read.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

Rohidas was sent off the pitch against Great Britain almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick unintentionally hit a rival player on Sunday.

India played with a man short as they eked out a 1-1 draw at full-time in the quarter-final with PR Sreejesh putting up a 'Man of the Match' performance to sail Harmanpreet Singh's side into the semis.

Harmanpreet Singh lifts PR Sreejesh after India's win over Australia on Wednesday. - null
PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024

BY PTI

However, post-match, Hockey India sent out a press release regarding the match officials.

Hockey India has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024. The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome.

The issues that have been highlighted by Hockey India for the quarter-final matches are as follows:

1. Inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player, which has eroded trust in the video review system.

2. Coaching of a goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out.

3. Use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.

These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches.

India will face Germany in the semi-final on 6 August.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Vandersay Rips Through India As Sri Lanka Snatch Series Lead
  2. Sri Lanka Tour Of England: Zak Crawley, Dillon Pennington To Miss Test Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Beat India By 32 Runs, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Highlights: Men In Blue Go Down By 32 Runs As Hosts Take Lead In Series
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
Football News
  1. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  2. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  3. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  4. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
  5. English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success
Tennis News
  1. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Paris Games 2024: Nadal Urges Alcaraz To Treasure Olympic Medal Despite Djokovic Heartbreak
  3. Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz 'Felt The Pressure' In Final Defeat To Novak Djokovic
  4. Paris Olympics: Paolini, Errani Claim Historic Gold With Impressive Comeback Win
  5. Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Completes Career Golden Slam After Gold Medal Glory
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss India Vs Germany Semi-Final
  2. PR Sreejesh Wonders About Final Curtain As Indian Hockey Team Eyes Semifinal Glory At Paris 2024
  3. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  4. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: Woman Who Made First Distress Call Dies, Death Toll Nears 400
  2. Weather News LIVE Updates: Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat; Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In 5 States
  3. Nine Kanwariyas Killed, Three Injured By Electrocution In Bihar
  4. Uttarakhand To Implement Uniform Civil Code In November | Details
  5. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. 98 Killed In Bangladesh, Protesters Call For 'Long March To Dhaka'| Top Points
  2. Ukraine War: Zelenskyy Welcomes New F-16 Fighter Jets To Combat Russia
  3. Venezuela Protests: Mass Arrests Amid Unrest And Disputed Election Results Sparks Concerns
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Military; US And Allies Prepare For ‘Multi-Front War' With Iran
  5. UK Riots: Hotels Attacked Amid Outrage Over Southport Stabbings, Starmer Calls Out 'Far-Right Thuggery'
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs