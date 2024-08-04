India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Repeat Of Tokyo In QF Clash

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash between India and Great Britain in the men's hockey competition of Paris Olympics. The winner of this match propels itself to just one step away from medal. Incidentally, the match is a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 Games quarterfinal. India had triumphed 3-1 over Great Britain in the match. Harmanpreet Singh and company will aim to do the same today in Paris and book a place in consecutive Olympics semifinals. Catch live action from the India vs Great Britain quarterfinal clash at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 here

LIVE UPDATES

4 Aug 2024, 12:42:53 pm IST India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score: Interesting Trivia Interestingly, not just the India-Great Britain clash, but all four quarterfinal match-ups in this year's Olympics are the same as Tokyo Olympics. Here are the results from the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals. Spain 1-3 Belgium Netherlands 2-2 Australia (AUS won on penalties) Germany 3-1 Argentina India 3-1 Great Britain

4 Aug 2024, 12:42:53 pm IST India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score: Hockey Knockouts Begin Today The knockout rounds in the men's hockey competition begin today with quarterfinals. India will be up against Great Britain in what will be a rematch of the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.