Hockey

India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Repeat Of Tokyo In QF Clash

India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics: Catch live action from the IND vs GBR quarterfinal clash at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 here

G
Gaurav Thakur
4 August 2024
4 August 2024
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash between India and Great Britain in the men's hockey competition of Paris Olympics. The winner of this match propels itself to just one step away from medal. Incidentally, the match is a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 Games quarterfinal. India had triumphed 3-1 over Great Britain in the match. Harmanpreet Singh and company will aim to do the same today in Paris and book a place in consecutive Olympics semifinals. Catch live action from the India vs Great Britain quarterfinal clash at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 here
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score: Interesting Trivia

Interestingly, not just the India-Great Britain clash, but all four quarterfinal match-ups in this year's Olympics are the same as Tokyo Olympics.

Here are the results from the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals.

Spain 1-3 Belgium

Netherlands 2-2 Australia (AUS won on penalties)

Germany 3-1 Argentina

India 3-1 Great Britain

India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score: Hockey Knockouts Begin Today

The knockout rounds in the men's hockey competition begin today with quarterfinals. India will be up against Great Britain in what will be a rematch of the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics

Welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash between India and Great Britain in the men's hockey competition of Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  2. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
  3. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
  4. New NCA Set For Inauguration In Bengaluru, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces
  5. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
Football News
  1. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  2. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  4. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
  5. Hearts 0-0 Rangers: Stalemate Marks Laboured Start To Gers' Scottish Premier League Campaign
Tennis News
  1. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  3. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  4. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Repeat Of Tokyo In QF Clash
  2. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  5. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal Weather: Tornado Strikes Hooghly Amidst Waterlogging In Several Parts Of Kolkata
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 8 Children Feared Dead After Temple Wall Collapse In Sagar District
  3. IMD Weather Forcecast: Rainfall Warning Issued For Kerala, Karnataka And Other States; Yellow Alert in Mumbai
  4. Corporal Punishment On Child 'Cruel' And Violation Of Right To Life: High Court
  5. In The Wake Of Disaster: Cloudburst Engulfs Village In Himachal Pradesh, Leaves 33 Missing
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  2. Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Lobbying Exists In Music Industry; Says She Hasn't Been Paid For Singing In Many Films
  3. 'Ulajh' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
  4. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  5. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
US News
  1. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
  2. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  3. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  4. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  5. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
World News
  1. Holon Stabbing: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Knife Attack, Suspect 'Neutralised' By Police
  2. Middle East Tensions LIVE: 1 Dead In Stabbing Attack in Tel Aviv; Biden Urges Israel To 'Stand Down' Amid Iran Tensions
  3. Southport Stabbings: How Misinformation Fueled Anti-Immigration Protests, Riots In The UK
  4. Bangladesh: Student Leaders Call For Civil Disobedience, PM Hasina Holds Emergency Talks
  5. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Severe Revenge' Against Israel; 'Leave Now' Warnings Issued For Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs