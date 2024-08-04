India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Repeat Of Tokyo In QF Clash

India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score: Interesting Trivia
Interestingly, not just the India-Great Britain clash, but all four quarterfinal match-ups in this year's Olympics are the same as Tokyo Olympics.
Here are the results from the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals.
Spain 1-3 Belgium
Netherlands 2-2 Australia (AUS won on penalties)
Germany 3-1 Argentina
India 3-1 Great Britain
India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score: Hockey Knockouts Begin Today
The knockout rounds in the men's hockey competition begin today with quarterfinals. India will be up against Great Britain in what will be a rematch of the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.
India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics
Welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash between India and Great Britain in the men's hockey competition of Paris 2024 Olympics.