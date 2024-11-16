Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

The two bottom-placed teams in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 table, Malaysia and Thailand, are set to meet in the last group stage game of both the teams in the tournament. (More Hockey News)
While Malaysia's chances of semi-final qualification are still alive, for Thailand, finishing in the last four is only a mathematical possibility. Both sides had had an ordinary tournament so far.
Malaysia's first two matches were against the two Asian heavyweights, India and China, and they lost to both of them. Malaysia bounced back in their third match to beat Japan before Korea gave them a beating in their last match. Malaysia have to win against Thailand at any cost to keep their chances of finishing in top four alive. Alongside the win, they would need one of Japan or Korea to lose. If that happens, Malaysia will advance to semifinals.
Thailand conceded a combined 28 goals against India and China. They lost 15-0 to China and then 13-0 to India. In between the heavy losses, the Thai side held Japan to a draw before losing their last match to Korea again. They are out of the tournament but if they beat Malaysia, they will spoil the party of Malaysian side as well.
Check how you can watch the Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here.
Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?
Where will the Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.