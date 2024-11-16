Hockey

Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Check how you can watch the Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Malaysia vs Thailand live streaming
Malaysia women's hockey team. Photo: X/HockeyIndia
info_icon

The two bottom-placed teams in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 table, Malaysia and Thailand, are set to meet in the last group stage game of both the teams in the tournament. (More Hockey News)

While Malaysia's chances of semi-final qualification are still alive, for Thailand, finishing in the last four is only a mathematical possibility. Both sides had had an ordinary tournament so far.

Malaysia's first two matches were against the two Asian heavyweights, India and China, and they lost to both of them. Malaysia bounced back in their third match to beat Japan before Korea gave them a beating in their last match. Malaysia have to win against Thailand at any cost to keep their chances of finishing in top four alive. Alongside the win, they would need one of Japan or Korea to lose. If that happens, Malaysia will advance to semifinals.

Malaysia celebrate their first win in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 tournament. - X | Asian Hockey Federation.
KOR 1-2 MAS, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Suffer Third Heartbreak As Malaysia Claim First Win In Bihar

BY Uzma Fatima

Thailand conceded a combined 28 goals against India and China. They lost 15-0 to China and then 13-0 to India. In between the heavy losses, the Thai side held Japan to a draw before losing their last match to Korea again. They are out of the tournament but if they beat Malaysia, they will spoil the party of Malaysian side as well.

Check how you can watch the Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here.

Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 12:15 pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Where will the Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live-streamed?

The Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. India Tour Of Australia 2024: Shubman Gill Fractures Left Thumb, Doubtful For Perth Test
  3. Ranji Trophy: Shami's Seven-wicket Comeback Hands Bengal Thrilling Win Over MP
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. Portugal 5-1 Poland: Cristiano Ronaldo Hints At Retirement Date After Nations League Brace
  2. ISL: Nathan Rodrigues Wants To Be Consistent After Scoring In Back-to-back Matches
  3. Indian Super League: Top Five Players With Most Goals For A Single Club
  4. I-League Owners Slam AIFF Over Broadcast Rights Chaos, Hint At FIFA Escalation
  5. CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-finals Leg 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  2. Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  3. Senior Hockey National Championship 2024: Odisha Beat Haryana To Claim First-Ever Title
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When And Where To Watch
  5. India 3-0 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten IND Thrash CHN In Rajgir

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmer Organisations SKM, KMM To Start Fast Unto Death From November 26
  2. Manipur: Protestors Torch Houses Of MLAs Over Killing Of 3 Persons, Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley
  3. Election Commission Seeks Responses From BJP, Congress Over Poll Conduct Violations
  4. Kashmir: Teenagers' Deaths In SUV Crash Spark Calls For Action On Underage Driving
  5. PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. Georgia: Election Chief Doused In Paint As Protests Continue Following Parliamentary Vote
  2. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
  5. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws