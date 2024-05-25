Hockey

Kanika Siwach Shines As Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4-2 In Shootout

The Indian junior women's hockey team defeated hosts Belgium 4-2 in the shootout in Antwerp after both the sides were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time. (More Hockey News)

Kanika Siwach scored a brace to lead India's efforts in front of the goal.

The Indians were quick to find their form and assert themselves in the first quarter.

Siwach converted an early penalty corner for India before sounding the board again in the same quarter to take a 2-0 lead.

Maintaining their momentum, India saw through a goalless second quarter to restrict the Belgian unit and find themselves in a commanding position at halftime.

BY PTI

Belgium found opportunities in the third quarter, including a crucial penalty corner, but the Indian defence managed to restrict Belgium.

In the final quarter, Belgium finally broke the shackles, scoring twice in quick succession to tie the score at 2-2, minutes before full time.

In the ensuing shootout, India emerged victorious.

Taking a tour of Europe, India will play their next match against Germany in Breda on Sunday.

